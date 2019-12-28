J.J. Abrams plans to direct the reboot of the original Star Wars trilogy

Share it:

Popular opinion has been fairly divided since Star Wars: The rise of Skywalker has been released in theaters. More and more fans are offering their unconditional support to J.J. Abrams, director of episodes VII and IX. On the other hand, much of the fans of the original trilogy started by George Lucas They show their dissatisfaction with the work that the director has done in the end, for now, of this well-known saga.

The lovers of Abrams' work are celebrating today, because, in a recent interview, the filmmaker has stated that he intends to continue offering the public the best content of Star wars. In addition, the well-known director declares himself a big fan of the original trilogy of Geroge Lucas and claims to be "in full negotiations" to carry out a new adaptation of the original trilogy.

Abrams also acknowledges being a big fan of the work of Kevin Feige at Marvel Studios and strongly praise Avengers: Endgame, stating that He used many of his scenes as a source of inspiration for the final arc of The Rise of Skywalker, a resource for which he says he must thank a large part of his success at the box office.

No further information has been provided in this regard, but we will remain alert for the next few weeks waiting for new information on this new reboot of episodes IV, V and VI to be confirmed.

