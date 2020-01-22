General News

 J.J. Abrams involved in the development of several film and television projects of the Dark Justice League

January 22, 2020
Maria Rivera
After years of development of a film about the Dark Justice League, in which director Guillermo del Toro or Doug Liman became involved, Warner Bros. applies a change of course and will now be one of the projects that will develop the director J.J. Abrams through its production company Bad Robot, in collaboration with Warner Media.

According to Deadline, there are several movies and television series based on the mystical characters of Dark Justice League They are in an initial development. The report does not go into detail, but Bad Robot Motion Pictures president Hannah Minghella and television president Ben Stephenson are expected to begin meeting with representatives and writers to decide which characters will be the center of attention.

This is part of that agreement that J.J. Abrams signed with Warner Media to develop several projects, and that led him to think that Abrams would develop a Superman movie. However, this agreement does not imply that Abrams should act as director as such. In fact it is important to emphasize that the same thing happens with these Dark Justice League projects, which J.J. Abrams might not manage to manage any of them.

Among the best known characters of this dark line we have names like John Constantine, Deadman, Etrigan, Swamp Thing or Zatanna.

Via information | Deadline

