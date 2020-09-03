J.J. Abrams e Netflix: primo trailer per la docu-serie Challenger: The Final Flight

Share it:

NASA’s history is littered with great feats and successes, but not everyone is familiar with the dark side of the space program American. To remember one of the greatest tragedies of the space race is the director J.J. Abrams con la sua docu-serie Challenger: The Final Flight.

The documentary in four episodes, the preview of which you will find in the player above, tells the events and stories related to the launch of the Challenger: which took off in 1986, the space shuttle and its crew will never complete their mission. In fact, the shuttle exploded within seconds of take-off, disintegrating into 73 parts and killing all seven astronauts on board. The launch was filmed and shown live, nationally and otherwise, by dozens of television stations and millions were spectators of the disaster. The Challenger tragedy is the reason why, even today, the scenes of the launches and landings of shuttles and space capsules are not shown in full or, at least, delayed by a few seconds.

The Serie Challenger: The Final Flight was produced by Abrams in collaboration with Netflix and will celebrate the life and brilliant careers of the ship’s crew, including that of Christa Mcauliffe, who should have gone down in history as the first to be taught to explore space, and also the first black and Asian American astronauts. On the other hand, their family members and even a NASA engineering and technical team who collaborated on the project.