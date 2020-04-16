 J.J. Abrams develops a Justice League Dark series for HBO Max

Share it:

The J.J. Abrams with Warner Bros. is already materializing, and after learning that the filmmaker was working on several projects inspired by the League of Dark Justice, a group that, as we know, the studio has tried on several occasions to take to the cinema, we now know that it finally It will be a series for the streaming platform HBO Max.

J.J. Abrams would have already fixed what his first three series will be for the service: "Duster", a spin-off of The Shining entitled Overlook and this series on Dark Justice League.

All three series will be produced by Abrams, Bad Robot TV chief Ben Stephenson, with the company's executive vice president Rachel Rusch Rich as executive co-producer. Warner Bros. International TV Distribution will handle the global distribution of the three series exclusively for HBO Max.

Curiously, the DC series is the one that has offered the least details, only commenting that they will be based on characters from this well-known DC group. As we know, this group emerged in the vignettes in 2011 and is made up of characters who, in one way or another, are linked to magic, such as Zatanna, Deadman, Swamp Thing and John Constantine

