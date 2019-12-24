 J.J. Abrams details more moments and decisions of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

We continue to detail details of the already controversial "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" with the statements that its director J.J. Abrams Lends on the questions and answers events. Yesterday we brought you some details, with explanations of returns and some of the most important twists that the movie has taken, and now we focus on other rather secondary details, but they are also giving what to talk about.

The film as we know has been released with force (never better) and has led the world box officel. In the case of Spain it has also been number 1, obtaining more than one million spectators in four days, which has resulted in a collection of 6.8 million euros (from December 19 to 22). It thus becomes the third best opening in our country, just behind "Avengers: Endgame" (€ 12.48 M) and "The Lion King" (€ 8.06 M).

In China, however, Episode IX has not resulted in such a good result. It is also true that it is not a product that has worked especially well in the Asian country, where in addition every new premiere of a Star Wars movie has been released with less and less box office. ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ He got only 8.73 million dollars over the weekend, a total of 12.1 million if we include the previous passes on Wednesday. The film was thus overcome without problems by “Ip Man 4: The Finale” (43 million)

SPOILERS NOTICE

…

……

…

…

…

..

.

One of The commented details is know what Finn wanted to say to Rey in such a desperate way. It would seem that the character was going to be honest and was going to tell him that he was in love with her, but nothing close to that. Abrams' intention was for Finn to tell Rey that he was Force-sensitive, evidence that is increasingly palpable throughout the film.

Speaking of relationships, actor Oscar Isaac has shared his disgust with Disney for not being prepared to show a homosexual relationship between Finn and Poe, when you could have ridden with this movie with the different moments that both live.

I think there could have been a very interesting and progressive love story, not even progressive, but current, something that had not yet been fully explored; in particular the dynamics between these two men at war who could have fallen in love with each other Says Isaac. I would choose to pull a little in that direction, but the Disney lords were not ready to do so.

As we know the LGBTQ + moment of the film takes the kiss between Larma D’Acy (Amanda Lawrence) and another girl. In Abrams' words this arises naturally as part of the celebration itself for having won the First Order / Empire:

This unique celebration scene felt like an opportunity to show a kiss of the same sex without it being heavy or making too much noise, ”Abrams explains. A part of the experience was seeing a same-sex couple having a moment together that explicitly said in this galaxy, everyone is welcome. No matter your sexual preference, your race, your species, if you are organic, if you are synthetic, Star Wars is for everyone.

Finally say that in an interview for BBC Radio 5, Abrams has recognized once again that I was very aware of the risk of this movie, and has even come to say that "No matter what we did, we knew it was going to cause division and controversy."

I had the privilege of attending the Academy screening of #TheRiseOfSkywalker today and J.J. confirmed that what Finn wanted to tell Rey was that he’s force sensitive! pic.twitter.com/hxuDHhwL6N – kaila ren (@ ar1aster) December 21, 2019

Via information | Variety | IGN | MovieZine | BBC Radio 5