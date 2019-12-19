J.J. Abrams closes the saga with an imperfect patch for non-existent problems

Share it:

There's nothing like go to fans to put order in what everything is going wrong in a franchise, right? Well, Rian Johnson does not have them all with him (and he knows what he is talking about: right now he can be, along with Kathleen Kennedy, the great white beast of Star Wars facing the most radical followers). And to be honest, neither do we.

And it's not persecuting mania: 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' It is the tangible proof that it is not always appropriate to take the corrections of the fans to the letter. We explain it to you in our video criticism, which you can go to with the peace of mind mandatory before the premiere, since it comes absolutely spoiler free.

In it we tell you what works and what doesn't in this new installment and why, it seems irregular or a real triumph of the will of the people, perhaps the saga should rest for a while to rethink its achievements and problems during the last years.

We talked about how that pressure from fans has spoiled the interesting story of Rey, who was leading a growth from the very nothing, especially in 'The Last Jedi' and that fans demanded that it make sense.

Here we see her become part of a legacy that not only did not need, but also breaks down findings from previous deliveries. In addition to that, with the rush, he proposes one of the most unlikely cosmic coincidences of the franchise.

‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’: catalog of winks

The other aspect that we can understand as a genuflection towards fans is that of the avalanche of winks that sometimes involve a stick in the wheel of the rhythm of the films. Things like the appearance of Lando Calrissian or the fleet of rebel ships are cards without too much life or justification. Although others, such as certain scenarios with hearth or the recovery of C3PO as the biggest heavy in the galaxy are results and work.

The movie works when more brave and frantic gets. The initial third, for example, recovers the best of the unprejudiced adventures and something pulp of the first trilogy, with more Indiana Jones adventure than science fiction of ships, and many deserts, cliffs, traps, humor and a leading trio that overflows chemistry. Although the argument in this boot does not make any sense, its feverish rhythm is contagious.

The result as a whole is a plot upset more concerned with patching what was not broken Than to tell a genuine story with a life of its own. A somewhat bitter end to the third trilogy, competent entertainment at times and a warning to Disney that things have to be rethought.