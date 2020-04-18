J.J. Abrams and the difference between space and the galaxy

Share it:

Although he was never actually the new King Midas in the industry, the name J.J. Abrams leading a project always makes our hair stand on end. Your experience when recycle disused material to offer first-rate entertainment It is a great added value. After concluding the 'Star Wars' saga and blasting out of 'Star Trek', we take stock between space and the galaxy.

Wars and galaxies

In the mid-1960s, Gene Roddenberry pulled a television series that would revolutionize space forever from his top hat. 'Star Trek' aired 80 episodes between 1966 and 1969. Eight years later, George Lucas devised a masterful retirement plan at the cost of one of the most important film creations in the history of cinema. Forty years after the completion of the original series on the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, the most adventurous space recruited J.J. Abrams to create new life.

What is most striking about the stunning ultimate trick What was and still is 'Star Trek' (2009) is that it had not been that long between this reboot and the last movie in the franchise, the irregular but entertaining 'Star Trek: Nemesis'. The Stuart Baird film was hitting theaters in 2002 to end the adventures of Jean-Luc Picard's crew, now more fashionable than ever after his latest personal series, 'Picard'.

Abrams and his writers (Alex Kurtzman and Roberto Orci) recovered the intrepid spirit of the original and that of adventure and the wonder of the best genre to revive a license that, although it will never run out, it is true that it orbits a few light years from the galaxy par excellence. With a sensational cast and a love for the characters that would delight Roddenberry himself, the adventure (re) began under Abrams and under the baton of Michael Giacchino, who provided some of the most forceful and beautiful pieces of his career.

But it was not all joys, because the film had to fight over the crumbs from the box office that were leaving the Transformers, Harry Potter, the original hangover and a certain 'Avatar'. Abrams' film ranked seventh at the US box office, with nearly $ 260 million for a total of $ 385. Not bad for a budget of 150.

Late for Khan's Wrath

The greatest success of 'Star Trek' was undoubtedly freedom with which Abrams moved between battles and races. Somewhat later, he would admit that he had never been too much of a fan of his universe, something that perhaps played in favor of the work and managed to get many casual spectators, not necessarily trekkies, to connect with an adventure, as we had long since missed each other, delivering a seamless masterpiece.

The same freedom was felt in the second part, just as fun, fast-paced and exciting. 'Star Trek: In the dark', opens with a sequence that transports us, what things, to the Lucasfilm universe. But let no one be confused: Abrams is so fox that the visit was to the world of Indiana Jones, that for the other there would be time. Giacchino was overcoming his previous job in a successful sequel that in turn served as a reboot of the original sequel. Scream included.

Although in total he raised more money than the first film, at the 2013 domestic box office he was in a distant tenth place, far removed from the figures of the first three on the list: 'Iron Man 3', 'The Hunger Games: In You call 'and' Gru 2. My favorite villain '. Perhaps it was indeed too late for Khan's anger. Abrams' departure mortally wounded a franchise that until then had handled with a master hand and that would resent the arrival of Justin Lin and two new writers. The future is now uncertain, despite Quentin Tarantino's supposed interest in contributing his knowledge in a new installment. Perhaps disappointed with those box office results, Abrams set foot on dusty and fled without looking back at another galaxy more spectacular and with better numbers. I don't know about you, but I will never forgive him.

Star Wars: again

During the sequel's year of work, Disney, who had just bought Lucasfilm, contacted Abrams. And they gave him carte blanche to design the new trilogy in its entirety and would be in charge of directing the expected Episode VII. The filmmaker promised to depart completely voluntarily from the notes Lucas had developed for the future of the saga (and which was part of the agreement between creator and buyer), to reimagine, with the help of original screenwriter Lawrence Kasdan, its ideal sequel.

But along the way it seems that all those plans were forgotten. Unfortunately, when one watches 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens', it becomes quite clear that the instructions were so clear and the prohibition to get out of the way conceived that any of our parents could have sat down to direct a film that, without being any aberration, offered nothing more than a succession of events that even the least fan of the saga knew in advance. And what's worse: you not only knew what was going to happen, you could also anticipate what each character had to say.

'Star Wars: The Force Awakens', was to play with your old figures again, those that have become nostalgic relics and memories of a more pleasant time with which one plays carefully, so that they do not break. Zero risk, product at the service of the consumer of a new fast-consumption chain, industrial cinema pastries overloaded with sugar. A full-blown disappointment where there is no trace of the director who recovered 'Mission: Impossible' after the destruction of John Woo.

Rian Johnson had to arrive to put the talent on the table, but nobody knew how to be grateful to a talented director who has never delivered a minor product. But, unfortunately, the bad omens were confirmed: The lord of the galaxies (AKA 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker') would mark a before and after in the epic of monotony. At the zenith of indoctrination.

Ascent to nowhere

Episode IX bores more than offendsThat too, because it is a film that is so dead inside that it makes 'The awakening of force' the party of the century. Although this one did not have a soul, some pulse was evident.

This promotion to nowhere is the equivalent of taking a stroll through the dusty toy section of that old mall where you used to go with your parents before everything went to shit. A sad walk full of old symbols that now awakens in you the most absolute rejection. And a rather mediocre movie. The Abrams movie just picked up cable, lacking all that they preach in that galactic family for 40 years. It is still curious that after having bought the rights they are the ones sold.

The differences between both adventurous extremes are evident, but perhaps the most annoying, because they are constantly on screen, are those of the interpretative laziness of the world created by Lucasfilm, with frozen interpretations of who only expects to receive the check when, on the other side, we have a dedicated team trying to do something great and, in some cases, forming a creative team.

In the end the difference between space and the galaxy It was that one almost prefers to enjoy next to a reckless adventurer who will already see how it comes out of the matter before having everything perfectly calculated and with no place for surprise.