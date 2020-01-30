J Balvin will receive an award in Lo Nuestro Awards as a World Icon

Share it:

The Colombian singer J Balvin will be recognized in the 2020 edition of the Lo Nuestro Prize with the World Icon Award ”, which recognizes international Latin stars who have left a positive mark on the planet, Univision reported on Wednesday.

"Receiving this award confirms that, with faith in your vision and discipline, we can transcend any barrier," the artist said in a statement released by the US television network.

"It is an honor and a privilege to be able to use the colors I see in music to help bring OUR language and OUR reggaeton to the whole world. I accept this with thanks on behalf of Colombia and the entire Latin Gang … and I promise to continue working" , he claimed.

With more than 35 million songs sold worldwide, numerous collaborations with international artists and "11 Lo Nuestro Awards (PLN), including three to the Artist of the Year in 2016, 2017 and 2019, J Balvin is uniquely qualified to represent the theme fundamental of PLN 2020: the globalization of Latin music, "Univision said in the note.

Ignacio Meyer, senior vice president of Entertainment and Music of the chain, added that, although the Colombian "in 2019 was among the leading artists in musical events known worldwide as Coachella, Tomorrowland and Lollapalooza, in addition to collaborating on more than 100 songs, he has never forgotten his people "

Likewise, "he has become a promoter of social inclusion, self-help and awareness about mental illness," the executive added.

The producers of the PLN ceremony, which will take place on February 20 in Miami, reported that Balvin will be on stage to perform some of his greatest successes.

He will also premiere on live television songs such as "Blanco" and "Morado", which are part of the new album he hopes to release this year.

The World Icon Award has been designated to great exponents of Latin music with international impact such as Daddy Yankee (2019) and Ricky Martin (2011).

The Colombian artist has nine PLN nominations this year in seven categories.