J Balvin releases the Red video and causes the sadness of fans

J Balvin premiered a few hours ago the Red theme, which is giving a lot to talk about in social networks, because the video is something strong and a bit crude because in history the Colombian dies when he went to the hospital.

And it is that the reggaeton is announced that he would become a father so he immediately goes to the hospital but on the way he suffers a car accident where he loses his life.

So far the video clip is the number one in trends and has more than five million views in addition to several comments of all kinds where they let you know that it acted very well.

"The face of fear of Juan Gabriel when seeing María Félix", "What a good song, incredible video .. Always supporting you, I love you", "Jbalvin always reaching us to the depths of our hearts", they wrote in networks.

It is worth mentioning that Balvin's popularity increased much more after his appearance in the Super Bowl next to Shakira and JLo leaving everyone surprised by the tremendous performance where he made Latin music known worldwide.