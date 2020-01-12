J Balvin has world premiere with Purple

Share it:

The singer-songwriter J Balvin, originally from Medellin, Colombia, has a world premiere with the song Morado, which he has just released at the same time as his respective video.

Purple is the second single by J Balvin, which is included in his fifth musical production whose title is apparently Colors, since the artist has not defined it yet.

According to reports in different news portals, the date on which J Balvin will launch his new album, which has musical surprises for his fans, is not defined.

The recent albums by J Balvin, Energía (2016), Vibras (2018) and Oasis (2019), have had good acceptance among their fans around the world and are concept albums, and surely with the new one, it will also do well.









J Balvin is a successful exponent of Latin reggaeton and pop and has managed to position himself in both the Spanish-speaking and Anglo-Saxon music market.