J Balvin burst into tears for a reason hard to believe

J Balvin, singer of songs like Mi gente, Rojo y Amarillo, causes controversy on his social networks by posting a video in which he breaks down in tears and his fans immediately react when they see him in such a difficult situation.

J Balvin, originally from Colombia, shares a video in which he cries because he discovers he has a mustache. That's right, said video disturbs the network and some followers of the singer claim him for falsely alarming them.

And it happens that the video is nothing more than one of the classic interpretations made on the Tik Tok platform, where J Balvin imitates a scene in which a boy discovers that he has a mustache and therefore will be teased.

J Balvin's video already has more than 2.3 million views, 600,000 likes and thousands of comments from his followers on Instagram.

J Balvin is one of the most followed artists on the Tik Tok platform, and almost daily he uploads videos that his fans do not stop watching and celebrate.

J Balvin is one of the most popular artists on social networks and on Instagram he has more than 37.9 million followers.









J Balvin is a world artist

José Álvaro Osorio Balvín is the full name of J Balvin, and according to information on Wikipedia, he is originally from Medellín, Colombia; He was born on May 7, 1985 and today he is known worldwide for his music.

J Balvin is a faithful exponent of urban music and has also managed to place his songs number one on various music charts, including Billboard.

After being part of several bands, including Nirvana, he released his first solo album in 2004 and gradually rose to fame in many countries around the world.

In 2012, after releasing his second album, The Business, he made No Compromise, Me gustas tú and In the dark, included in this material, become great hits.









His most recent achievements include his presentation at the Super Bowl LIV, last February, alongside Jennifer López, with whom he interpreted Qué calor and Mi Gente.