J Balvin accused of mistreating his pet to amuse fans

J Balvin began to cause tenderness on social networks to become an odious character and the reason will surprise you, as it turns out that the singer decided to amuse his fans a little in these times of anguish, although the way he did it was not the most correct for many.

It turns out that the reggaeton player has spent some days boasting his pet whom he has become popular in Tik Tok, but in one of his videos he decided to take it as a weapon, in addition to pulling hard on his legs according to Internet users who saw the video and they branded abusive.

"Poor puppy, the animal that is doing that to him as he has no brain", "What can you expect from a mindless reggaeton, this is animal abuse", wrote Internet users on social networks for the video of Balvin.

Recall that J Balvin has always been considered one of the artists with a big heart, but apparently this time he did not do everything right, because the video gave a lot to talk about his attitude.

Recall that the singer, like the rest of the world, is in quarantine to prevent the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19), which is why he has taken her home, interacting with his fans through networks.

