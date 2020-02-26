"Izuku Midoriya is a cry": fans on the criticisms of the protagonist of My Hero Academia

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Izuku Midoriya he is a simple character, with clear motivations and an understandable morality. The protagonist of My Hero Academia he will not have the strong motivations of Eren, the great charisma of Gon or the extraordinary strength of Saitama, but he remains a solid and interesting protagonist. The latter claim, however, does not seem to apply to everyone.

Among the many criticisms addressed to the hero born from the pen of Kohei Horikoshi in fact, there is one that for years has been the subject of discussion by the fan base, and concerns its shy character and its hypersensitivity. According to many people, Deku is too "perfect" a character whose behavior is permeated by clichés of different types. The classic protagonist closest to the "old guard", namely that of Goku, Luffy or Naruto, rather than the wave of new protagonistsincreasingly complex and multifaceted.

If compared with other shonen heroes, like Tanjiro by Demon Slayer or Black Clover auctionDeku certainly does not pale in strength or tenacity, but rather in character. Obviously these criticisms are not shared by all, and in this regard we decided to show you today the other side of the coin.

As you can see at the bottom, the discussion has recently rekindled on the web, and Midoriya supporters have certainly not backed down. "Before calling Deku "weak" you should understand what it means to voluntarily break a finger"some fans commented,"Cry after breaking your fingers? I saw characters smile after losing a limb"replied a user.

And what do you think of it? Can Midroiya be defined as a character with a weak character? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you haven't done it yet, we suggest you take a look at our review of the last episode of My Hero Academia and at the preview of the new episode, broadcast next Saturday on VVVVID.