TV Shows

Ivonne Montero boasts the beauty of her body with a bikini

February 5, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

Ivonne Montero is another of the celebrities who does not wait for Holy Week to arrive and decided to put on her best bikini to wear the body that is loaded because she is another of the women who takes great care of her figure, since she lives from her because she is an actress.

Beautiful day for all family .. Keeping calm in difficult times makes us grow, Ivonne wrote on her social networks reaching more than 800 likes so far.

Meanwhile, her fans sent her several comments from an early age because it was also the singer who got up early to motivate her fans who want to see her again on the big screen because she has only dedicated herself to starring in some plays.

"Beautiful poem throbs in every form of your being a good day", "" Here I bring you this little gift my tiger "Beautiful forever", "What a woman you are and that beautiful body and every day more spectacular you are a goddess", he They wrote to the famous.

READ:  Anahí becomes a mother; delivery was advanced 37 weeks

It should be mentioned that Ivonne's rise to fame was not easy because many times the doors have been closed in the face of this was when Televisa decided to go to another company because they were not interested.

"This proposal comes to me and I go with Televisa executives and then I talk to them about the proposal and they told me you are not interested, that is, you are very talented, you are very talented, but no, I am not interested in knowing how much they are offering you so they treated me horrible… "said Ivonne.

.

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.