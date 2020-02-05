Ivonne Montero boasts the beauty of her body with a bikini

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Ivonne Montero is another of the celebrities who does not wait for Holy Week to arrive and decided to put on her best bikini to wear the body that is loaded because she is another of the women who takes great care of her figure, since she lives from her because she is an actress.

Beautiful day for all family .. Keeping calm in difficult times makes us grow, Ivonne wrote on her social networks reaching more than 800 likes so far.

Meanwhile, her fans sent her several comments from an early age because it was also the singer who got up early to motivate her fans who want to see her again on the big screen because she has only dedicated herself to starring in some plays.

"Beautiful poem throbs in every form of your being a good day", "" Here I bring you this little gift my tiger "Beautiful forever", "What a woman you are and that beautiful body and every day more spectacular you are a goddess", he They wrote to the famous.

It should be mentioned that Ivonne's rise to fame was not easy because many times the doors have been closed in the face of this was when Televisa decided to go to another company because they were not interested.

"This proposal comes to me and I go with Televisa executives and then I talk to them about the proposal and they told me you are not interested, that is, you are very talented, you are very talented, but no, I am not interested in knowing how much they are offering you so they treated me horrible… "said Ivonne.