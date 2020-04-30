Ivonne Montero and her heart attack photos for this quarantine

Share it:

Ivonne Montero once again wasted passion on social networks by showing herself as only she knows, because as everyone knows the singer's costumes are very striking because they further favor the figure of the singer.

That is why he decided to upload a photo where he was showing off above the stage, but it was his figure of envy that caught the most attention, since Montero has always liked to stay in shape because he likes to be the center of attention when he gives his shows.

"The beauty of a woman is not in her body or in her face, but in the purity of her gaze and her smile full of happiness", "Hello if you are green like this you are going to be mature", they wrote to Ivonne.

But that's not all, since this quarantine has made Ivonne share many photos, where she poses with the best possible angles causing a sensation and making it clear that she is still one of the most beautiful women in the show.

It is worth mentioning that a few days ago Ivonne published a video where she showed her sweetest side and that of being a mother, since her daughter turned years, so they started making a cake from home which was wonderful, also Montero was congratulated once again.

