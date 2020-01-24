Ivonne Montera reveals when Televisa made her break into tears

Share it:

Ivonne Montero gave one of the most emotional interviews of his life and is that he told Mara Patricia Castañeda how it was to enter the world of entertainment from a young age which was not easy because several times the doors were closed.

And in 2002 Ivonne who was already considered one of the most ardent women of the show had a proposal in Telemundo which was to perform her first protagonist, but the singer also did not want to go, so she met with executives to they would give an opportunity to star in their first novel in Mexico and be able to stay and they told him this. (from the 25th minute)

This proposal comes to me and I go with Televisa executives and then I talk to them about the proposal and they told me you are not interested, that is, you are beautiful, you are very talented, but no, I am not interested in knowing how much they are offering you so they treated me horrible... "said Ivonne.

As if that were not enough, the actress said that she arrived crying at her house because she never imagined the rejection that she would have made in that company from where several artists have come from, so in the interview she assured that she would never return to said television.

Meanwhile, Internet users were also very sensitive because they liked Montero's sincerity very much.

"What an Interesting Interview, with Ivonne Montero, Excellent Mother and Actress, Greetings", "She is a very congruent woman, she reflects a lot of peace, she has always made me very honest," users wrote about women on the networks.

It is worth mentioning that Ivonne has rarely been in the eye of the hurricane, because he does not like to be recognized by scandals.