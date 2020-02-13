"I've never had such a bad time": Jabois confesses his moment of greatest suffering with Real Madrid

This Wednesday in 'El Larguero' Manuel Jabois and Ramón Besa they offered their point of view about football news, centered on the candidacy of Iker Casillas for the presidency of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, the next Champions League qualifiers between Real Madrid and Manchester city and Soccer Club Barcelona and Naples and the new Copa del Rey.

Iker Casillas

Jabois: "It always costs a lot to see someone as a goalkeeper like that physically in that new position. And more in such a conflicting institution"

Kisses: "I look at Casillas with the naivety of a child. I think it's healthy that soccer players like him can do this kind of thing"

"The best generation in history must be very capable in the offices"

The Champions returns

Jabois: "I tend to be optimistic. I think that as a Real Madrid player I never had it as bad as the first half hour of Bayern at the Bernabéu. That half hour was a hot flash. "

Of course the Galician journalist has a certain respect: "I'm very scared of you. He has a debt to collect "however it points to the result as the brightness is demanded in the arms to lift the cup, the rest does not matter, in the words of Jabois.

Kiss: "There are no two more passionate clubs than Naples and Barça. It will be an unpredictable tie."

"Barça will arrive where 18 players will arrive", says the Catalan journalist who does not understand how a club of the Barca entity has a short template.

"I refuse to give up Barça while I am at Barça. I would go for a walk in Naples"aims as motivation for the Argentine star facing the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 in San Paolo.