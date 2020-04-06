"I've done a lot of shit, like everyone"

Share it:

Pedro Almodóvar, Julio Medem, Fernando Colomo, Emilio Martínez Lázaro, Marina Seresesky… These are just some of the directors with whom he has worked Asier Etxeandía and now added Mariano Barroso, with whom have you filmed ‘The invisible line’, a new series that arrives on Wednesday the 8th at Movistar + and whose first two chapters can be enjoyed outdoors. With a cast completed by Álex Monner, Antonio de la Torre, Anna Castillo, Enric Auquer or Patrick Criado, the fiction travels to the origins of the terrorist group ETA to portray how their first murder was forged: that of the civil guard José Antonio Pardines a hands of the young Txabi Etxebarrieta.

Asier, who plays El Inglés, the ideologist and founder of the organization and main promoter of the armed struggle, tells us in this live interview through our instagram account how his origins have influenced him in this interpretation, which is habitual, has become a real ritual. In addition, we review his career with him, from his beginnings on television to the turning point of the musical 'Cabaret' or the achievement of a dream not available to anyone: to work under Almodóvar.

Tell us about your character in invisible The Invisible Line ’.

It is based on many that existed, because he did not really exist. There were heads of families, who were the links that had contacts with Basques exiled in Venezuela or the United States, of high class and with diplomatic relations with other countries that lived similar situations, such as Algeria or Cuba. He is a kind of monarch, a link to get the money and what is necessary for these young people to take up arms. But he did not stain himself.

Being Basque, you will have experienced this shoot in a more intense way …

It has been removed a lot because I have lived it up close. I have been in both situations. I have friends who have lost people to ETA attacks, and also those who have been tortured by the Spanish state, sometimes just for demonstrating. It is a very difficult subject, there is a lot of pain, lack of trying to understand each other …

Did you experience tense moments during the recording?

I do not. I remember filming in beautiful towns. I love my land and for me it is always an inspiration. But I think there was a day in the Plaza de Unamuno in Bilbao, that some relatives of Txabi Etxebarrieta shouted from the balconies: "I hope you tell the truth."

How was your first time with Mariano Barroso?

He's a boss, a great guy. It gives the feeling that you are with a colleague, but with a wisdom and knowledge of his amazing work. He creates a very good team, he is very serene, very affectionate and he always has humor ahead so that everything is light. He tells the stories very well and directs the actors very well.

Your way of acting is almost a ritual, away from all methods …

I am not going to say that it is a therapy, because it would be a dangerous phrase, but it is balsamic. I have a sacred profession. The theater comes from the ritual and the ritual is something that the human being has needed all his life to understand himself, to heal wounds, to take care of others, to create community, to educate … That is the great work of the artist or the puppeteer. Regenerate souls, motivate, move, transform … And, within entertainment, slap you, because we all need them. I have never had a need for money or fame, but I have always had a very strong obsession with moving. Because someone says: "It happens to me, I'm not alone."

Maybe that's why all your characters have always been very intense.

Not everyone, I've done a lot of shit, like everyone (laughs). First you have to take yourself seriously … and not too much. If you expect them to take you seriously, you put yourself in the result. The important thing is why you do this. I have been transforming the objectives. When I was a teenager I wanted to be loved. Then I realized the great responsibility that this job had and how you could transform mentalities, and a horrible terror fell on me that would not let me sleep. And then it became something else: I said to myself: ‘Stop taking it so seriously because this is one more job, as necessary for the community as the shoemaker. The important thing is that you really want to do it. ’

Which movie do you remember in a more special way?

‘Sordo’, with La Caña Brothers. I was practically surrounded by my family. Hugo Silva is like my brother, Aitor Luna too. Alfonso Cortés-Cavanillas I think it is the future of cinema, there is a lot there. And the character was so difficult, I had a fair … Before filming, I had a fever of 40 weeks. I was very afraid to dignify the character, a maqui from the civil war. He called Alfonso and said: 'Let Aitor do it, I can't.'

And how is it to get a ‘high’ with Antonio Banderas?

Antonio Banderas is a gentleman like the crown of a pine. Loving, professional … He took great care of me from the first moment because he is very quiet with Pedro and I was nervous at many times. It also has a scary culture.

Is Pedro Almodóvar as tough as they say?

With me it was not. I caught him at a wonderful time. He was very calm, very proud of what he was doing and happy with his actors. He is dry, and then at times you part with him. It has an amazing head. He is aware of everything: while he listens to you in rehearsal, he changes a figure of place.

How is someone as hyperactive as you living confinement?

I have placed my vinyls in alphabetical order, tomorrow I will do it by colors … I don't know what to do anymore, I climb on the walls. I'm meeting people, working … But I think this is all for a reason, it is lowering my stress level. Also moments of anxiety, that I worry about everything, because someone is missing or how it will affect financially.

Many fans of 'Mastodonte', your music group, were looking forward to the concerts you were doing in Madrid.

Everything was sold, I was going to recover something as a company because I self-produce. I work to do this. But we have had to stop. This is going backwards. As soon as we can get together, Mastodon will come back with much more force, busting heads. Now it is hibernating, it is time for reflection.