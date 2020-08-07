'I've always been attracted to women'

Share it:

The rumors about Lili Reinhart's alleged homosexuality or bisexuality have been chasing each other for some time among the fans of the actress: the star of Riverdale.

A sort of outing Reinhart had actually already done so last June, when he announced his participation in an LGBTQ + gear organized in the context of protests for the Black Lives Matter, but the statements made during a last interview eliminate any doubt about it.

"Since I was a little girl I knew I was attracted to women. Only I was afraid that, having always had only straight relationships, it could be too easy for someone outside, especially for the media, to discredit me by accusing me of pretending to draw attention to me. It was something I didn't want to deal with"explained Reinhart.

The actress then continued: "For my closest friends and for the people who are part of my life it is not never been a secret", to then go back to talking about the protests she took part in this summer:"It has been incredible to feel surrounded by people who actively fight the injustices that happen today".

Meanwhile, fans are wondering if Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse are still together; contextually, it seems instead a new love is being born between two other Riverdale stars.