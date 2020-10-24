“I’ve already said everything I had to say”

The producer and screenwriter Marc Guggenheim, one of the driving forces behind the Arrowverse, has decided to leave the superhero universe of The CW.

L’official announcement arrived during a panel of the Storytelling Across Media section of Comic Con (SAM @ Home), held today.

“With the end of Arrow and after concluding Crisis on Infinite Earths, I simply decided that this was the end of a chapter, as it seemed to me that I had already said everything I had to say, at least for now, about these characters and this medium.“Guggenheim said”I’ve decided to move away from the Arrowverse, but as you all know by now, I’m involved with the launch of Green lantern for HBO Max, so I won’t go too far. But for the moment, I’ve said goodbye to the Arrowverse“.

Co-creator of Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow, as well as producer, writer (and recently director of an episode of Legends) of the other shows of the now renamed CWverse, as well as showrunner of Crisis on Infinite Earths, Guggenheim has given so much to the superhero universe that has been with us for 8 years now, and judging by its future projects (the aforementioned Green Lantern for HBO Max, the Marvel movie dedicated to Jackpot and the one on Prophet the character created by Rob Liefield), and has chosen precisely the greatest crossover in the history ofArrowverse as his personal swan song.

And if we see him again one day from Flash and company, who knows … But for now, this is his decision.

