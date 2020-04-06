Sports

Iturralde's promise to participate in Iker Casillas' 'Vintage Classic'

April 6, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

It all started with a message from the League praising the game of Xavi Hernandez and what so many people enjoyed watching their football. Added praise Andres Iniesta remembering that he was looking at him five meters away. And then it was Carles Puyol the one who confessed the pleasure he provided seeing both of them from their defense position.

Iker Casillas The chain has continued with a new eulogy to all of them and proposing a meeting between those players from Barcelona and Real Madrid who have seen each other so many times to raise help for those most affected by this coronavirus crisis.

Once it seems that these legends agree to join this initiative, it is time to find a referee. And how could it be otherwise, the name of Eduardo Iturralde González, the referee of Carousel Deportivo and El Larguero.

Cesc Fàbregas has brought up the subject. Who would be the referee? He wondered. And Iker Casillas' reply has been a complete mess for the SER referee. "Don't be mad, Iturralde. But don't you be, please !! We'd already play against twelve !!", he pointed out.

READ:  Footballers will discuss salary reductions of up to 50% with Premier clubs

To continue the joke, Itu has made a proposal that all participants will surely like: "If you invite me, I promise to go without cards." In addition, the referee has published a photo in which he warns the Real Madrid exporter with a message: "By the way, I thought you would have forgiven me already."



More information on sports

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.