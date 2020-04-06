Iturralde's promise to participate in Iker Casillas' 'Vintage Classic'

It all started with a message from the League praising the game of Xavi Hernandez and what so many people enjoyed watching their football. Added praise Andres Iniesta remembering that he was looking at him five meters away. And then it was Carles Puyol the one who confessed the pleasure he provided seeing both of them from their defense position.

Iker Casillas The chain has continued with a new eulogy to all of them and proposing a meeting between those players from Barcelona and Real Madrid who have seen each other so many times to raise help for those most affected by this coronavirus crisis.

Once it seems that these legends agree to join this initiative, it is time to find a referee. And how could it be otherwise, the name of Eduardo Iturralde González, the referee of Carousel Deportivo and El Larguero.

Cesc Fàbregas has brought up the subject. Who would be the referee? He wondered. And Iker Casillas' reply has been a complete mess for the SER referee. "Don't be mad, Iturralde. But don't you be, please !! We'd already play against twelve !!", he pointed out.

To continue the joke, Itu has made a proposal that all participants will surely like: "If you invite me, I promise to go without cards." In addition, the referee has published a photo in which he warns the Real Madrid exporter with a message: "By the way, I thought you would have forgiven me already."

If you invite me, I promise to go without cards. – Eduardo Iturralde (@itu_edu) April 6, 2020

