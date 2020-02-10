Iturralde: "The entrance of Ramos is very red"

The union between controversy and VAR It is already common in La Liga. This time the scene of doubt has been El Sadar and the protagonist Sergio Ramos.

With the reds ahead on the scoreboard, the captain of the white team tried to cut the ball but was late. With the squad ahead, he made a dangerous tackle on Rubén García impacting his blocks on the left leg of the reddish player.

Not even the referee of the meeting, Gil Manzano, neither Lamb Vega, in front of the VAR, considered stopping the game to review the action.

But the controversy jumped: Should Ramos have been expelled? A few minutes later, the bed was decisive to turn the game around. He took a corner kick to score the second white goal that gave Zidane an advantage before the break.

In Sports Carousel analyzed the play and Iturralde González, arbitral commentator of the SER chain It was blunt about it.

"That is red, it is very red. The VAR has to enter. It is the same as Muniain's."

"What is indefensible is the system. It can't happen and after 15 days you have VAR." "You call him and say: Look Cordero Vega, you are a very good person but you will not get back behind the VAR because if you are not able to see this, you are not able to analyze the tool. "

"You have to send a message to the 20 navigators and say: Qwho does not comply, will not be. "