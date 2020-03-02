Iturralde: "It's foul and second yellow for Jordi Alba"

The first part of the 'Classic' did not fail with his appointment and was also full of controversy. Jordi Alba, who had received a first yellow card fifteen minutes ago, was involved in an action with Valverde which raised the public of the Bernabéu. Some claimed lto second card and red. Others did not ask nothing.

The SER Chain Referee, Iturralde González, has spoken about the doubtful play: "It's missing, but it's missing and second warning. (Valverde) is a player who is in attack. The Referees Committee, with which I disagree, says that the second warning has to be much clearer than the first. For me the second is the same as the first. It is not the same as in a ball dispute you get your body a little, which if you go on the run and without disputing the ball you put your body in it

Antonio Romero, the narrator of the Real Madrid matches in the Cadena SER, commented that "many referees have a lot of face. Mateu doesn't miss that foul because he doesn't want the mess of throwing Jordi Alba ".