Iturralde González: "They are studying to put publicity in the pauses of the VAR"

January 4, 2020
Edie Perez
Our VARman Iturralde González has brought us a new exclusive during the course of Getafe – Real Madrid. Itu states that "Advertising is being studied while the VAR is operating"says the former referee.

This is a clear ratification of the video arbitration system, as Itu clarifies: "What does this mean? Well, they are telling you that the VAR will not remove it. VAR is a business, and advertising is being studied while the VAR acts"sentence.

This would be a novel measure in our football that would give a large window to advertising brands who want to advertise in the sport more often in our country. These pauses of two or three minutes will serve to make many products advertised on TV as it happens in some country in South America.

