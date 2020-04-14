Iturralde González: "The only thing that interests the soccer world is money"

Share it:

Football seems to live in a "parallel world" when the dates for a possible return are raised. He has denounced it Eduardo Iturralde Gonzálezreferee Carousel and The spar, in Day by day with Ángels Barceló.

"They always put start dates but I would like them to put an end date. For example, they would say that if you can't go back on July 20th this is over. That would be a responsibility that the president of the Federation would have to take, "he recalled.

From his point of view, this crisis is going to make the self-employed, the employers and a lot of people lose a lot, but the soccerIn this parallel world, he believes he has to play yes or yes: "Soccer believes that it will have such good luck that none of the people it mobilizes in Europe will catch. Because if a player is infected, the competition must be stopped. "

Iturralde is clear that here "what rules" is money. "Let them speak clearly. They say that the most important thing is the fan, but it is a lie. Because they would say to play with fans. They say that so is the player. Lie, because they are going to have a preseason two weeks or three. The only thing that matters is money. It seems to me well, but that they say it, "he has denounced." They only care about monetary interests, nothing more. "

Will things change?

Iturralde has made a pessimistic analysis when asked if people will relativize the importance given to football when this crisis passes. "The human being is ambitious and selfish. I don't want to talk about anyone, but about myself. I was in a television program a month in Africa. It marked me and I came different, but after a month it was all the same. That will happen to the world with all this goodness. A month and a half … all lost, "he noted.

The SER referee has recalled that he whistled two games behind closed doors and assures that football in these conditions is "another sport" because the murmur of the public gives a plus of concentration that is good for the referee. "It is an extra concentration and a plus of motivation that is needed in the elite, "he said.

Football without VAR

Iturralde recalled that there are circumstances that make video arbitration one of the great absentees in the return of football: "In Italy they have already decided that it is so. That in a room of three square meters they have to be five or six people makes the risk of contagion be older. "

From their point of view it is not a big problem that matches overlap because there are 12 VAR rooms although if there are more than that number of games simultaneously, mobile units would have to be moved to the fields and that would complicate things a lot.

"A lap without VAR would be better for me because there would be less controversy But the first to ask for his return are those who criticize him now. The sports journalist usually mutates a lot, "he said in Day by day loaded with irony.

