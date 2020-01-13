Iturralde González on Sergio Ramos' action on Correa: "That is a penalty"

The end of the Spain Supercup, between Real Madrid and the Atlético de Madrid, has already left the first controversial play in a very boring first part of the game and with hardly any clear goal opportunities, even seeing two teams completely different from the semifinals.

In the minute 22 of the match, in a play by the Argentine forward of Atleti, Angel Correa tried to overcome Sergio Ramos within the area, when the captain of Real Madrid knocked him down with his right leg. The referee of the final, Sánchez Martínez did not indicate penalty in the play and the VAR also did not consider that the action had to be reviewed.

However, the referee of the SER chain, Iturralde González, indicated in Sports Carousel that the demolition of Ramos to Correa was very clear: "That's a penalty. With his right leg he knocks down Correa. He lifts his right leg and knocks him down foolishly. The VAR does not enter because it is not a clear and manifest error. "