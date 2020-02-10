Iturralde González explains in Carousel Deportivo why Lenglet should have been expelled

The meeting between Real Betis and the Football Club Barcelona began with arbitrary controversy at Benito Villamarín, because in the third minute of the match Clement Lenglet He committed penalty for hand.

Sánchez Martínez, a member of the game, did not pick it up first but after going to see it on the screen, he pointed it out and showed the yellow to the French center. Nevertheless, Iturralde González made it clear in Carousel Deportivo that it must have been red.

"It is red. It was a rule, which is not written, in which in a shot to goal, when you stop it with your hand, it was put an imaginary line at the back penalty point, which is the case. Because the ball is already going to goal and the play becomes a clear goal. If he doesn't give his hand where the ball is going? "He explained in Carrusel.

Roja Sergi Roberto and the both of Busquets

In the 38th minute, Sergi Roberto made an entry when he was already yellow in which Iturralde González warned in Carrusel Deportivo that Sánchez Martínez had to expel him as well. "That's a yellow and almost orange". In addition, in the last action of the first act, Busquets scored after a missed foul on the area in which the players of the Verdiblanco team requested a prior lack of Lenglet. "I don't know if it's enough to make a mistake"commented Iturralde.