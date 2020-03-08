Sports

Iturralde González explains Barça's controversy – Real Sociedad

March 7, 2020
Just before the penalty called to Barça, the networks would explode because of a controversy that was created after seeing an alleged interference with offside Vidal on the same play in which the Real society would commit penalty on the whole culé.

After seeing the images, our referee Iturralde González He explained the controversial and confusing move that gave so much to talk about in social networks. For him, there was no offside or interference since: Ni Vidal is interfering with the defender of the Real, nor can it exist out of play since everything ends up like this in consequence to a bad clearance of the same player 'txuri-urdin'.

