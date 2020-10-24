“It’s written like a TV series, but produced like a movie”

Marc Guggenheim may have left the Arrowverse, but still orbits around superheroes and the universe DC: that’s why he’s the one who gives us some updates on the Green Lantern TV series in development for HBO Max.

Always speaking during a Comic Con panel released today, the Storytelling Across Media of Comic Con (SAM @ Home) Guggenheim talked about the ideal approach to writing and producing a TV series, and going more specifically, the one dedicated to Green Lantern which he is working on now with Greg Berlanti and Geoff Johns.

“What I think, and it’s certainly not an opinion shared by everyone, is you can’t make a 10-hour TV series or 8 episodes like an 8-hour movie. I don’t think it can work. When I see them using this ‘method’, it always seems to me that there are a little more flabby episodes in between” he has declared “I think we have to approach it based on what it is, a TV series, and each of its episodes must be treated as an entity in its own right. Even though it is a streaming service, and if you are hoping for people to binge-watch, you need to make every episode a satisfying meal. You have to look at it with a different rhythm in mind than a movie would have, that [solitamente è della durata] two hours“.

But he concludes, making the situation very clear: “That said, certainly the ambition behind the production of this HBO Max show we’re working on is the same as it would apply to a movie. So we’re writing it as a TV series, but we’re hoping to produce it as a movie“.

According to Green Lantern budget rumors, the words of Marc Guggenheim they would simply be confirming the idea behind the show; we will see if all this will also translate into qualitative success.