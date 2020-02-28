General News

 It's time to face your demons on the TV spot “Escape” from The New Mutants

February 28, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Capture of the second trailer of The New Mutants (2020)

20th Century Fox launches a new TV Spot of "The New Mutants" although without giving excessive promotion. In fact it is a YouTube video that appears as hidden, that is, only available if we have the specific URL of the video. The spot really comes to contribute little to what we already know about the movie, in fact almost that the entire video is recycled material from the last trailer released from the movie.

Titled "Escape", and under the motto "It's time to face your demons", the spot emphasizes the element of terror that this film will have that will be released in cinemas next April 3.

Horror thriller set in an isolated hospital where a group of young mutants is being held against their will to undergo psychiatric treatment. When strange phenomena begin to occur, both their new mutant abilities and their friendship will be tested as they fight to get out alive.

The director's inspiration Josh Boone for the project is the stage of the 80's series written by Chris Claremont and drawn by Bill Sienkiewicz. ). They have already advanced that seek to make a kind of "horror movie" but set in the X-Men Universe. They look for something different, without costumes and without supervillains.

