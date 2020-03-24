         It's the war against Disney +: this is how Netflix, HBO, Amazon and Filmin counterprogram

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

We knew this moment would come: there is talk of "the war of streaming"Almost since Netflix became an entertainment superpower, producing new material, changing viewing habits, and dragging a few audiovisual giants behind it. Warner or Universal have already announced future plans, but what is called to intensify this metaphorical war is the arrival of Disney + in Europe.

The scheduled date is March 24, and after the staggering figures of its launch in the United States, all platforms prepare for the earthquake in the panorama of streaming This may mean the arrival of the giant, with its catalog of Marvel films, from the 'Star Wars' franchise and those from Pixar and Disney itself. The discount for those who want the annual subscription complicates things for the competitors.





But There is one more element, which was not taken into account when Disney announced its arrival in Europe: forced isolation due to the coronavirus. With the state of emergency facing its second week in Spain, Disney + comes at a time when we are forced to stay at home much longer than usual, even those who were already teleworking before isolation. As morbid as it sounds, Disney + could not have expected a better time for its landing, even if it has its side effects: the aforementioned delay in the launch in France and the general drop in the quality of emissions so as not to saturate the networks.

In any case, the arrival of Disney + on Spanish screens, with or without viruses, is a turning point for the current scene, and the rest of its competitors have rushed to present their weapons. These are the strategies they have prepared for the rest of March and April on the rest of the platforms from streaming (We leave Movistar + aside because, obviously, they can only be positively affected by the triumph of Disney +).

Netflix

Without a doubt, the great blow to compete with Disney + was given a few months ago by Netflix when it announced that it would broadcast the complete filmography of Studio Ghibli. Hideo Miyazaki is considered the equivalent of Disney in the anime version, and his films are perfect for family watching: fast-paced, with positive messages, full of imagination and emotion, and are liked by both children and adults. In addition, very cleverly, Netflix is ​​broadcasting them in stages, so by the time Disney + has just arrived, a batch with some lesser-known titles from the studio will be released, but as interesting as' The Raccoon War ',' The amazing tramp castle 'or' The memory of Marnie '.

But other than that, Netflix has a fair amount of premieres, not necessarily aimed at children, but with the intention of standing up to the offer of the owners of Marvel: it is, for example, the third season of 'Elite', right now at number 1 on the top of the channel, and the third of 'Ozark'. Also the new episodes of 'Vikings' and the Spanish 'Live without permission'. Along with premieres such as the third season of 'Castlevania' or the second of 'Kingdom', plus the semi-surprise success of 'Toy Boy', they make up a catalog of newcomers to welcome rivals.

As for April, another very important month to avoid bleeding subscribers, Netflix reserves an important premiere: no less than the fourth season of 'La casa de papel', with new challenges, robberies and claustrophobia. This is the big hit on the Netflix table for the month, which will be completed by premieres such as' The Midnight Gospel ', a new adult animation series from the creator of' Adventure Time ', and new seasons of series like' The Last Kingdom ',' After Life: Beyond My Woman 'or' The House of Flowers'.

HBO

If there is a premiere that stands out among all the March news on Netflix, it is undoubtedly the long-awaited third season of 'Westworld', which takes the rebellion of automata and artificial intelligence out of the park. As its episodes are coming out one by one, it will also be one of the highlights of the channel in April. The rest of March has been completed with other science-fiction pieces such as Alex Garland's 'The Plot Against America' or 'Devs' dystopia. The little ones will have received with open arms the superb animation series 'The amazing world of Gumball'

And while it hasn't announced its April schedule yet, HBO has A clear standout from which to stand up to Disney: the first five Spider-Man movies, that is, the first three by Sam Raimi and the two 'Amazing …' ('Homecoming' is on Amazon and 'Away from home', on Movistar +). A clear contender for Marvel in the same terms, that the platform will round off with the expected premiere of the third season of 'Killing Eve', among other series yet to be announced. And in May, Nicole Kidman's production 'The Undoing', although unfortunately the premiere of 'Homeland' (also scheduled for May) has been postponed.

Filmin

Filmin goes, as usual, at his own pace, and does not pose direct and obvious competition to Disney. But of course, he plans his own releases aimed at his private audience, and for March they reserved the impressive download of Universal classics that followed the even more brutal avalanche of remastered mythical titles from MGM. In addition, in March they had great premieres such as the series 'Exit' or, already at the end of the month, the most appropriate for morbid cloistered 'Dead Set', the impressive series of Charlie Brooker ('Black Mirror') on how the inhabitants of the Big Brother house react to the zombie apocalypse.

Filmin stands up to Disney + in the most outrageous way possible: with an avalanche of films from the mockbuster expert The Asylum

Filmin does not have the capacity – nor possibly the interest – to directly face a giant like Disney +, but it proposes its alternatives to the blockbusters of Marvel and 'Star Wars' in the most outrageous way possible: in April it adds 12 films of The mockbuster producer of The Asylum at 5:00 p.m. it already had in the catalog. The best war against Jedi and Avengers is fought with movies like 'Megasharks vs. Colossus' or 'Attack of the three-headed shark'.

In addition, Filmin continues to fatten its catalog with productions that do not have the slightest intention of competing with 'The Mandalorian', but that can be a more than refreshing alternative: the series on the origins of the internet 'Halt and Catch Fire', 'Brian's life', the Spanish hit 'If I were rich', the political satires 'The death of Stalin' by Armando Iannucci and 'Silvio (and the others)' by Paolo Sorrentino, and as very strong dishes for the month of April, 'Daggers from the back', and '1917'.

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon hasn't developed a clear anti-Disney strategy either, but has a few notable releases in March and April.. For example, in March he released very soon after a highly fleeting passage through theaters, 'Guns Akimbo', a maddened action thriller with Daniel Radcliffe, and the compilation of youth horror stories produced by Guillermo del Toro 'Scary stories for count in the dark. ' He has continued his agreement with Mediaset with the premiere of 'Caronte' before it opened, and has presented a few series from start to finish: 'Bates Motel', the procedural 'Psych', plus the first season of 'Vota Juan'

In April the platform seems to be stepping on the gas a bit after a march in parenthesis, and it has some highly anticipated releases: certainly between the series highlights 'Tales From the Loop', a science fiction series that has a curiously Disney point. But where they will download all their artillery will be with the cinema, with films in some cases closely related to Disney + programming, such as 'Ready Player One' by Steven Spielberg or 'Rampage', with The Rock.