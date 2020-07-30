Share it:

Now that Thirteen has come to an end with a controversial ending, the various actors are ready to add new experiences to their curriculum: among these, Christian Navarro already has clear ideas and would be pointing to a DC character.

He announced it himself by posting a short on Twitter animated gif starring Blue Beetle, famous comic book hero who over the decades has been portrayed in multiple versions. The one to which the actor refers is the last incarnation, whose true identity answers the name of Jaime Reyes, created in 2005 and quickly became one of the most famous characters, managing to appear even in Smallville.

"Blue gives me" Navarro commented cryptically, opening the door to hypotheses on any live action projects based on Blue Beetle. There is still nothing certain, but the actor would already be willing to board the project, and shortly after he returned to have his say:

"It's the only role I want. The Latins are the group with the most spectators, we deserve our superhero. Jamie Reyes is that superhero, and there is no one else in the world better prepared than I to bring him to life. "

The character has managed to interest above all the Latin community, which has felt represented in a world of cinecomics in which white characters often prevail. That Warner Bros. has listened? He may decide to make room for other characters after Justice League and in fact he had already announced his interest in Blue Beetle.