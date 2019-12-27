It's the most subversive movie of this Christmas

Share it:

We should, perhaps, start by being clear that any fiction is political. As much as the fans of the "stop talking political messages in my childhood films" cry, Any movie, book, song, comic, video game or TV series has a political speech. For the simple reason that any work (even custom ones) reflects, voluntarily or not, the worldview of an individual or a team. And that vision is always political because hey, there is no neutral, just, infallible and irreproachable perception of life. And if it exists, I want that monster away from my art.

Perhaps it is in pure genres where the issue is clearer: they seem to move under preset codes, common places, inherited topics, but it only takes a small spark of ingenuity, malice, personality or intention to ignite the spark of comment, criticism, sharp observation. It happens in the cinema and literature not to go, for example, more chronicles of a dark and very violent time than mere stories of crimes. It happens in terror and science fiction, of course, that they have used monsters and entelechies since their origins to raise symbols and metaphors without bogging. And it happens with Agatha Christie.

Agatha Christie has always had a reputation as a lady who wrote class stories, far from reality, almost the lazy and elegant counterpart of the street and violent not to go American. And in part it is true: apart from an annoying, somewhat naive racism very lady away from the day to day of their most disadvantaged countrymen, their stories convey a frivolous and carefree vision of the upper classes, entertained with their not very bloody crimes, deceptions and small embezzlements. Things of the rich.

But only scratching a bit on the surface are details of bile towards precisely those upper classes that rebut that idea of ​​the Crime Lady as a vetusta right. For example, He had a very critical view of the ruthless world of business, and he used to present the illustrious financial as unreliable people or directly, as criminals. A vision that was greatly accentuated in his post-World War II work, undoubtedly driven by what he saw on a day-to-day basis.

His works also often sent messages of reconciliation between classes – without paternalism – and criticism of totalitarianism. In the not very well-known 1941 novel 'The mystery of Sans Souci', for example, directly related the rich to the Nazis. And he always had devotion to minorities and the marginalized, and that is why Poirot is an immigrant and Miss Marple is an old woman.

The Johnson version of the crime

Well, something similar can be applied to 'Daggers in the back', a film that does not hide at any time its nature of reverent tribute to the intrigues of Agatha Christie and, in general, to the simpar Detection Club, the group of detective story writers of the thirties that Christie was part of. And of course, to all the films that inherited their carefree spirit, somewhat frivolous and vodevilesco.

On paper, Johnson's movie is a whodunit classic: we will meet the Thrombeys, a wealthy New England family that lives on the patriarch’s literary success, the mystery novel writer Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer). The night of his 85th birthday Harlan is murdered and everyone is suspicious for the eccentric (but shrewd) detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig).

But 'Daggers in the back', in addition, presses the keys in terms of comedy, since since the thirties things have changed, almost a century has passed and it is impossible to reference the era without some ironic distance (or without playing the letter of the metic nostalgia, like the recent and wonderful version of 'Murder in the Orient Express' by Kenneth Brannagh). The game of autoparodia and sarcasm is double-edged: it allows the modern viewer to understand and embrace old-fashioned narrative codes, but otherwise distorts or even camouflages the powerful corrosive ingredient that Christie had but, above all, that revitalizes Rian Johnson.

And he does it in the simplest way: turning the inevitable moral compass of every thriller, in this case Marta (exceptional Ana de Armas, who overflows an amazing candor and still, as in any good whodunit, works as one more suspect), caretaker and best friend of the deceased writer, in the daughter of immigrants without papers. Only with that detail lThe film is transformed into a comment as simple as direct, penetrating and unambiguous about who works and who exploit in the United States and, by extension, in Western society.

Johnson's portrait of the family of millionaires who literally live on income and the work of only one of its members is ruthless, and no one gets rid: of the son who owns the publishing house that exclusively publishes his best-sellers to the widow of Another deceased son of the author and his granddaughter, who religiously collect child support checks. No one is saved in this portrait of the wealthy classes: and if the grace of an Agatha Christie novel is to find out the hidden reasons why all the characters become potential killers, here the cards are on the table from the beginning. Everyone will have their motives, but what is clear is that this family overflows unscrupulously.

Johnson said in an interview with Time magazine that the genre of whodunit it is "especially suitable to talk about power structures"Well established in society. And, he says,"Christie was not an openly political writer, but she always wrote about her time, and in different ways about contemporary British society to her"Johnson has carried out something similar: he has taken advantage of a choral cast and a hostile environment to caricature a very specific sector of the society in which he lives.

To reinforce this criticism, and also make the suspense springs work, Johnson uses what he calls in that same interview a "Hitchcock protagonist": someone from outside that inbred family who wins the viewer's sympathies. The touch of great social criticism comes with the idea that the character of Ana de Armas, caretaker of the victim and her only authentic friend, is an immigrant. Finding out who killed Harlan becomes, by using a term also Hitchcocknian, in a macguffin, and what gains dramatic weight and main motivation for heroin is that your family of illegal immigrants can be discovered.

The immigrant status of the protagonist is used to underline the lack of culture, classism and general stupidity in which this buoyant family lives immersedThe only thing they know is that their employee is Latin, but they don't quite agree on whether she is Spanish, Mexican or Venezuelan, in one of the running gags most celebrated of the film. In the end, the condition of Latina de Ana de Armas is a real earthquake against the status quo which represents the family of lazy and petty millionaires.

Without ever losing humor or ceasing to be an extraordinary thriller to use, 'Daggers in the back 'thus becomes a bilious comment about wealth, the origin of it and why the hell does it keep moving in concentric circles, from the hands of the ten old blacks. A cul-de-sac social where a Cluedo game fits, but also a devastating deconstruction of social injustices.