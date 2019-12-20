"It's the most complicated shoot I've ever been to"

Share it:

This past May announced the signing of Rodrigo Sorogoyen by Movistar + to make a television series about a group of police officers who finally received the title of 'Riot gear'. Its filming has been going on for some time, with very little left until it ends – then they will play six months of post-production – and in Espinof we had the opportunity to attend it along with other media.

The filming of 'Riot Gear' has been almost entirely in the Community of Madrid, Alcobendas being the place of the stage that we could visit. Of course, before we had the opportunity to chat with Raúl Arévalo, Roberto Álamo, Álex García, Hovik Keuchkerian, Patrick Criado and Raúl Prieto and Vicky Luengo, the seven great protagonists of the function, and Sorogoyen himself, director and co-creator of the series with Isabel Peña.

The protagonists of 'Riot Gear'

Image taken by Enrique Baró

The first thing they told us in that talk is the characters they play, talking a little about them. For example, Keuchkerian gives life to Salvador Osorio, the leader of the riot team, a man very committed to his work but with a horrible personal life. With two ex-women to whom a pension has to go, hence he is preparing the oppositions as a sub-inspector.

Also in a delicate situation is Antonio Úbeda, the character of Alamo, since he suffers from depression and has no weapons to fight with it or to share it with his loved ones. For his part, Criado gets into the skin of the team's most impulsive character:

Rubén Murillo is a very visceral and impulsive person. He loves his classmates very much, he has a brotherhood with them. In the end that impulsiveness, of insecurity even sometimes, goes to a certain aggressiveness and that will bring problems.

Image taken by Enrique Baró

The six-riot team is completed with Raúl Arévalo as Diego López, "a noble uncle"that at the beginning of the series he is trying to get a transfer to meet his family in A Coruña, Alex García as Alexander Parra, a person who focuses on living day to day and maintains a very close relationship with his uncle – another policeman with a position above this group of riot police, and Raúl Prieto as Elías Bermejo, the new team.

In opposition to them we have Laia Urquijo, the character played by Luengo. He is an internal affairs agent who will investigate the riot team after an incident during an eviction. The actress defined Laia like this:

It is one of those responsible for investigating what happens in eviction. I would say that she is a girl for whom the truth is very important and that she really believes that the only way to reach her is by following some rules and without breaking the established norms. Value intelligence and speech much more than strength.

Image taken by Enrique Baró

Another point on which the conversation turned was the fact that there was only one female character among the protagonists of the series and how the series approached the possibility of facing the principle of the smurfette. The fact that there are very few women in the riot corps was highlighted in real life and then he wanted to point out the following about his character:

What happens many times is that female characters have no entity, personality, decision, power, intelligence … They are people who respond to what a male character generates and in this case it is not.

A series that seeks realism

Image taken by Daniel Haro

We try to write human beings and not characters, with their virtues and their defects. I am very bored with the concept of hero and antihero.

In these terms Sorogoyen was pronounced when defining the characters of a series in which he recognized certain links with both 'The Kingdom' and, above all, with 'May God forgive us'. Yes, he is very clear about what differentiates 'Riot Gear' from those two feature films of his:

It has more humanity and, therefore, more tenderness than those two films were more focused on the plot. Here we get into their homes, which I love the circumstances of each of them, and does not end up being a plot. We see him in situations with his wife and that is not a plot, is to see how he behaves with his wife and children, and how work affects you in private life.

Image taken by Enrique Baró

Therefore, one of the great motivations he had when making the series was to move away from the two main visions that exist towards these policemen. They are not beasts, although sometimes they behave like that, nor do we have to appreciate simply how well they do their jobs. What matters are the gray ones.

This search for a realistic approach has also led the series to be inspired by some real events such as the incident that led to the death of a mantero in Madrid last year:

We have relied heavily on the revolt that happened a year ago in which a mantero died, it is assumed that a cardiac arrest. That has been 100% inspiration, trying to introduce it in the plot in a logical way, but those images that we all saw on TV affected us a lot and we tried to put them in.

Sorogoyen acknowledges that it has been "the most complicated filming I've been to"and that they have paid special attention to details. For this they have had the Felipe Hita's advice, a riot police who was on leave.

A great technical deployment

Image taken by Enrique Baró

Already on the set of filming we had the opportunity to also chat with the art director Michelangelo Rebollo, the sound designer Aitor Berenguer and the figurine Albero Valcárcel to be able to talk about more technical aspects of 'riot control'. One of the most striking details came from Berenguer:

We open a new path in television, which is to get into the immersive world, which means that we have made ambisonic recordings in these sequences. We have shot the dialogues at the same time as all the funds. With this format I think we have managed to bring a part of reality of everything that was happening.

That interest in transmitting a realistic approach was transferred to all areas, which led to the riot team's costumes had to be as true as possible to reality. They could not get them to give them real equipment, so they had to rebuild it on their own. Valcárcel stressed the importance of this point for the safety of the actors:

In some cases there are specialists, but in many cases you see the actors themselves with their helmets and their things receiving their sticks. The material that protects them has the same characteristics as the real ones.

Image taken by Enrique Baró

Of course, I know the curiosity that he wanted to stand out as "the most interesting"to the Luengo locker room, then"Very cute girls are always made on television with miniskirts and push up bras. The bet here was to portray a real woman who is ready to run and carries a gun tucked into her shirt all day"

For his part, Rebollo shared with us a curious anecdote about what can we find in a riot station, something that will obviously be reflected in the series:

They usually wear the scarves of the ultras. Ultra material is prohibited, it is illegal throughout Europe. It costs a lot to get it. We have had to print many for what you cannot use the club logos and we have made our own. And they usually carry flags too

An ambitious sequence shot

I have realized that it is easier to make a difficult plane than 18 easy ones. I dare to say that it is the most difficult scene I have ever shot. A 19 page sequence map with six actors.

This is how Sorogoyen defined a scene in which the six team members are celebrating different things during a dinner at a seafood restaurant. The team of journalists who went to the shoot could see part of the pre-recording rehearsals, with the director influencing different aspects of the interpretation and finally taking a camera on his shoulder to better visualize the final result.

Header Image: Diego López Calvín