"It's part of my life"

Agents of SHIELD finale is only ten days away, and given the dismantling of Marvel Television, now part of the Marvel Studios led by Kevin Feige, many wonder what will happen to the protagonists of the ABC series.

Who would gladly return in the shoes of his character is Chloe Bennet, interpreter of Daisy Johnson aka Quake, who in a recent interview with Looper explained: "I have a soft spot for her. I started shooting the show when I was 20, and I finished at 27. I spent time in isolation thinking about these seven years and how much they meant to me. I still haven't really realized that show is about to end, so I don't feel like I'm done with her. "

"I think when the last episode airs and the series won't really be part of my life anymore, it will be an interesting feeling. But never say never" added the actress. "I mean, Coulson died like 800 times. When I did the first audition, I don't think I understood the extent of all this, of how much the character and Agents of SHIELD would have been part of me for the rest of my life. I would definitely open to interpreting it again. "

After revealing that she had not been contacted by Marvel Studios, Bennet then joked about a possible one fan "petition": "'Coulson Lives' started on Twitter, so who knows?"

The Agents of SHIELD episode 7×11, we remember, will debut on ABC channels on August 5th. After that, on August 12th, it will be the turn of the final double episode.