It’s Okay To Not Be Okay Review: the new k-drama from Netflix

The will of Netflix to focus on K-dramas finds more and more confirmation, as evidenced by our review of Mystic Pop-Up Bar, which had convinced us, thanks to a story and characters as bizarre as they are fascinating. The August Netflix releases confirm this trend with the arrival also in Italy It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, director’s South Korean series Park Shin-woo. A k-drama populated by interesting characters, supported by a style that combines different genres, and which may surprise you in several ways. After seeing the sixteen episodes that make up this first season, we’re ready to talk about them in our full review.

Fates intertwined

Ko Moon-young (Seo Ye-ji), is a famous author of children’s fairy tales. His stories, however, also raise criticism for the themes and tones proposed by his stories, which at times are dark and brutal. This is because what the writer writes is linked to the experiences of a gray life, hers, in which the colors of human warmth are almost completely absent, due to a tormented past that grips her. Among the many fans, there is also Sang-tae (Oh Jung-se), a boy with autism who lives with his younger brother Moon Gang-tae (Kim Soo-hyun), nurse in a psychiatric hospital.

And it will be the latter to meet with Ko Moon-young in a dangerous situation that will bind them, triggering the spark of a passion that seems the fruit of destiny. Ko Moon-young and Moon Gang-tae are two people at the antipodes and, also for this reason, an attraction will arise between them that will lead them to mature and complete each other. At the center of the story, however, there is not only the relationship between the two, but also Sang-tae, the elder brother Moon Gang-tae, who on more than one occasion will prove decisive and of which, during the episodes, we will discover more and more details, starting from the trauma linked to the death of the mother, which conditioned the life of the two brothers.

Over the course of this first season, each main character is deepened, in a path that makes the protagonists mature, revealing at the same time plots and relationships rooted in events linked to the past; as if their lives were meant to meet from the beginning. Emotions also play a leading role, which lead us to experience the disquiet of the characters, touching their anxieties and their problems, through important issues that are never managed superficially, making everything credible and exciting, in a framework where everything seems to be at the right place.

In this sense, the way in which mental illnesses are treated is also fundamental, with the “OK” psychiatric center in which Moon Gang-tae works, which becomes important for the relationships between the characters of the story. Another point in favor of the series is undoubtedly the ability to entertain, with a particular comedy linked above all to the extravagant attitude of the characters, as well as some convincing stylistic ideas. Unfortunately not everything is perfect and some smudges can be found especially in the most romantic moments, which often end up being too sweet, falling into the usual clichés of the genre, with some rather obvious and not very satisfying implications, which clash with the general quality of the show. At the end, the story ends satisfactorily, closing the circle, but the thriller component is all too obvious and certainly not up to par.

The color of emotions

As previously mentioned, the emotions and problems that the characters experience play a fundamental role and, as the title suggests, this is a recurring theme, because basically each of us experiences internal conflicts, even those who appear to be perfect. Over the course of these sixteen episodes, we certainly can’t complain about the space dedicated to this aspect, with insights that also concern some secondary characters, enhancing the general writing of the series. A first season which, due to its length – each chapter lasts about 70 minutes – collides with the fashion of binge watching, taking its time.

If on the one hand it works, on the other it creates some problems in terms of technology and pace, with some episodes very accurate and brilliant, and others a little subdued, with some situations too diluted. From a directing point of view, we go from convincing insights and flawless shots to less successful scenes. In this case, we found the most romantic and dramatic moments too cloying, wrapped in an annoying sheen that would be perfect for an Instagram story.

From this point of view, the soundtrack certainly does not help, which includes three songs reused in each episode, depending on whether you are witnessing a romantic, reflective or dark moment. A much more successful aspect is undoubtedly that of Ko Moon-young’s fairy tales, which intertwine with history and which, in some cases, are represented with different techniques, such as stop-motion. From an aesthetic point of view, a horror-gothic veil hovers over the series, especially as regards the style of Ko Moon-young and the place where he lives. In fact, another point in favor of this first season is represented by the ability to manage different genres, channeling them into a single story with success. Moreover, the cast is up to par and the main actors manage to play their roles perfectly, strengthening the credibility of the whole.

In conclusion, It’s Okay to Not Be Okay is a series with many positive aspects. A quality k-drama which, albeit with some uncertainty, presents some brilliant ideas that may surprise you, mixing different genres and thus returning an excellent result. Of course, the overall playing time could discourage someone, but we are convinced that this, from a certain point of view, is also an advantage, as well as a definitely courageous choice. If you don’t chew Korean, be prepared for subtitles, because, subject to changes, the series is available only in the original language.