It's official: The Walking Dead is the best-selling comic of the decade

The Walking Dead it does not need many presentations, since it has been sitting for some time in the Olympus of the American publishing panorama linked to the comic book world. Robert Kirkman's masterpiece, for better or for worse, has traced a deep furrow in the mammoth post-apocalyptic genre.

Humanity struggles with its fingernails and teeth in the disaster it has drastically transformed the dead into living creatures, even at the cost of expanding the imagery of The Walking Dead with new communities. In any case, the mammoth comic strip by Kirkman in a decade it has excelled in the name of works of extraordinary importance, especially if compared to the comparison with the American giant Marvel is DC Comics.

The famous portal "Previews World"revealed what they are the 10 most sold volumes of the decade in a special article, confirming that The Walking Dead dominates the ranking with numerous volumes, starting from the position collected by the first issue. The list in question therefore follows:

The Walking Dead 1; Saga 1; Batman The Killing Joke; The Walking Dead 2; Saga 2; Watchmen; Civil War; Saga 3; The Walking Dead 3; Dark Knight Returns;

In this regard, it is interesting to note that Robert Kirkman's masterpiece holds 3 positions in the coveted ranking, once again certifying the impressive success of a work that has radically changed the survival imaginary. And you, on the other hand, did you expect a similar result? Let us know with a comment below.