It's official: the Olympic Games in Tokyo are delayed to 2021 due to the coronavirus

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The International Olympic Committee had been talking for days about the possibility of suspension of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, wanting to monitor the situation and seeing if there would still be a possibility to celebrate it from the end of July in the Japanese capital.

However, like other sports competitions such as Eurocup and Copa América, it will finally be the Tokyo 2021 Olympics. The decision has been precipitated after the start of a domino effect by first announcing the Canadian Olympic Committee and later its Australian counterpart that they were retiring. of the competition if it was not delayed as a consequence of the pandemic of the new coronavirus COVID-19.

The lace was made by the American delegation, one of the most numerous and successful in each Olympic event, by joining these other nations. The prospect of some Olympics without the USA has led to the decision, according to the New York Times.

Before this situation, the Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe, has consulted with Thomas Bach, President of the IOC, about the postponement of a year, something that Bach would have accepted 100%. Olympic leaders have accepted the mess this brings, but it is the only way for athletes to be guaranteed a healthy environment, top-performance training practices that cannot now be ensured by confinement and that the investment of 10 billion dollars made by Japan does not fall on deaf ears.

According to the Times, the total cancellation of the event would have had terrible economic consequences for the Japanese country, whose investment would have had no return. In addition, taking into account that the costs of Olympic organization have not stopped increasing edition after edition, and that fewer and fewer cities are running as candidates, pessimism could end in the future with a historic event and that the Olympic Games ceased to exist.

Like so many other events and competitions, we will have to settle for playing its virtual version in Mario & Sonic at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, a game from which you can already read its analysis.