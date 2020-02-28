It's official, the Federal Court of Australia is banning souls

Share it:

The controversy raised by Stirling Griff, an Australian senator, got bigger in a very short space of time, convincing the upper floors of the Commonwealth of Australia to proceed with the ban on Japanese animation on national soil.

During a session of the Senate, just a few days ago, Griff spoke by bringing the attention of the classroom to the concrete risks of Japanese animation on minors. In particular, as can be seen from the words of the senator, which you can retrieve in the clip attached at the bottom of the news, the souls would instigate "child abuse", as some questionable scenes of works like Eromanga Sensei.

The latter television series, in particular, was heavily bombed by Stirling Griff, considered so disturbing that it cannot even describe the offending sequences. There Federal Court of Australia he seems to have taken the senator's words very carefully, starting to prevent access to numerous portals containing Japanese animation works. If you try from Australia to access one of the offending sites, without circumventing the system, you will be sent to a government notice page, the same attached below.

And you, however, what do you think of this extreme decision taken by the Australian government, does it seem exaggerated? Tell us your opinion on the subject, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box at the bottom of the page.