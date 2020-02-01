It's official: no new dubbing for the films "Ghibli" on Netflix, Cannarsi remains

Share it:

The adaptations of Gualtiero Cannarsi are a topic very much felt by the Italian community linked to Japanese animation, above all because of the disaster with the dubbing of Neon Genesis Evangelion.

Many actually expected and hoped that Netflix created an entirely new version of the famous feature films. However, we are forced to inform you that the adaptations of Gualitero Cannarsi, signed by Lucky Redare the versions chosen by the on-demand streaming giant. Obviously, this choice has not lacked some controversy regarding the precedents with Evangelion, yet we cannot fail to consider the hypothesis that behind this choice there is Wild-Bunch, the company that deals with the international rights of Studio Ghibli outside Asia.

Nonetheless, although Cannarsi's hand is particularly identifiable in any of his works, except in exceptional cases of youth, we cannot fail to recommend the viewing of the films that have made Japanese animation great. In this regard, Italian subtitles do not differ widely from dubbing, but if listening to articulated sentences makes your vision susceptible then the latter could be a valid alternative.

And you, instead, what do you think of this choice to recover the historical adaptations of Gualtiero Cannarsi in the masterpieces of Studio Ghibli? Is this a deliberate choice or a limitation of rights? Let us know with a comment below.