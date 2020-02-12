It's official! From the producer of Your Name, Hello World arrives in Italian cinemas

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

With a surprise press release, Anime Factory has announced the next Japanese animated film that will land in the theaters of the Bel Paese. From the producer of the global success of Your Name and the director of Sword Art Online, he is about to debut in Italian cinemas Hello world, the new film by Tomohiko Ito.

After an exciting trailer, which we strongly recommend you to recover, the release in Japanese theaters of Hello World during the autumn season has received a very strong public outcry, also thanks to the participation of the producer of Your Name. However, the all-Italian landing place of Tomohiko Ito's latest effort is expected in one special cinema event on 9, 10 and 11 Marchexactly in a month.

For the occasion, Anime Factory accompanied the announcement with a promotional poster, the same that you can admire at the bottom of the news. Set in 2027, the plot narrates the adventures of Naomi Katagaki, a high school student with a passion for reading, struggling with the desperate attempt to save the future girlfriend Ruri Ichigyo together with the "himself" of the future.

And you, on the other hand, what do you expect from Hello world, you are interested? Tell us your opinion about it, as always, with a comment in the appropriate box below.