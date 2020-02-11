It's official: even this month the new chapter of Berserk will not be released

Share it:

Believing in Kentaro Miura's words is now a taboo. A few months ago, in fact, the father of Berserk had promised to speed up serialization, yet new chapters have not come out for several months now. Unfortunately, for fans of opera, the wait seems destined to last a long time.

As close as Berserk is to his climax, the fate of the manga is anchored in the hands of its creator, Kentaro Miura, which is unlikely to resume regular serialization. For several years, in fact, his masterpiece is subject to occasional publication, to the point that keeping up with the story is increasingly complicated in an extremely complex plot.

Anyway, with the new issue of the bi-monthly magazine Young AnimalManga Miura confirmed with a Twitter post that Berserk's return is not expected for the month of February. Chapter 359 of the manga of the same name came out last August, and with the last stop the work is about to reach a six-month break from the last publication.

In an attempt to bring order to an increasingly sophisticated plot, on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the franchise, we have attempted to recover the history of Berserk so far through a special in-depth study that we strongly recommend you to recover. And you, on the other hand, when do you think Miura sensei will return with a new chapter? Tell us yours, as always, with a comment below.