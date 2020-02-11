Entertainment

It's official: even this month the new chapter of Berserk will not be released

February 10, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Believing in Kentaro Miura's words is now a taboo. A few months ago, in fact, the father of Berserk had promised to speed up serialization, yet new chapters have not come out for several months now. Unfortunately, for fans of opera, the wait seems destined to last a long time.

As close as Berserk is to his climax, the fate of the manga is anchored in the hands of its creator, Kentaro Miura, which is unlikely to resume regular serialization. For several years, in fact, his masterpiece is subject to occasional publication, to the point that keeping up with the story is increasingly complicated in an extremely complex plot.

Anyway, with the new issue of the bi-monthly magazine Young AnimalManga Miura confirmed with a Twitter post that Berserk's return is not expected for the month of February. Chapter 359 of the manga of the same name came out last August, and with the last stop the work is about to reach a six-month break from the last publication.

READ:  Hot Toys presents a figure of Thanos facing his final in Avengers: Endgame

In an attempt to bring order to an increasingly sophisticated plot, on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the franchise, we have attempted to recover the history of Berserk so far through a special in-depth study that we strongly recommend you to recover. And you, on the other hand, when do you think Miura sensei will return with a new chapter? Tell us yours, as always, with a comment below.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.