It's official! Berserk's return announced with a new chapter

There are some titles that, despite proceeding with an irregular serialization, still continue to impress thousands of fans around the world. The troubled publication of Berserk it belongs to this category of works, characterized by long and exhausting pauses.

Freeze since August 2019, when the painful chapter 359 came out, Berserk has not let anyone know anything about the return of the manga for several months, or at least until today. In fact, the first leaks of the magazine Young Animals have confirmed what fans have been waiting for for a long time: a date. As numerous sources report, the masterpiece of Kentaro Miura will officially return with the 09/10 issue of the magazine, expected to debut on April 24th.

As always, it is likely that we will learn about content of chapter 360 a few days before the actual release of the episode, we therefore suggest you stay tuned among our pages in order not to miss the next news about the world of Berserk. Obviously, it hasn't been revealed yet if the manga will continue regularly in the next issue, but we'll keep you updated if new information arrives.

Pending the release of the new chapter, we invite you to take a look at these images that show the evolution of Berserk in 24 years. And you, however, are you happy with the return of the manga? Let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below.