It's official! An animated adaptation of Diablo and Overwatch are currently in production

The BlizzCon 2019 stunned the audience at the Anaheim Convention Center last November with the announcement of Diablo 4, proposing the hack 'n' slash saga of the same name with a new title. To return lifeblood to one of the most famous video game franchises ever, the production could not fail to reserve a pleasant surprise to the fans.

If you missed the announcement of Diablo's fourth title, and the attached brutal gameplay, we immediately refer you to our in-depth special on the history of Lilith. Either way, the new Blizzard game will not be the only media to flesh out the famous franchise, as an animated adaptation of Diablo seems to be currently in production under the care of Netflix.

The breaking news in question was discovered through the LinkedIn profile of Nick Van Dyk, vice president of Activision Blizzard Studio. From Van Dyk's description, therefore, it is confirmed that a Diablo anime is already in production is will be cured with the same creative line as Castlevania.

Also from the profile of the vice president, it is also known that "produced and sold one animated series based on Overwatch, the Blizzard franchise". Regarding this last project, there is no further information, but there are rumors of a computer graphics production.

And you, on the other hand, did you expect two television series about these huge productions? Tell us your opinion about it, as always, with a comment in the space provided below.