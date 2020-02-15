It's official: Aka Akasaka, father of Kaguya-sama: Love is War, will be a guest at COMICON 2020

Share it:

Kaguya-sama: Love is War it is one of the most prolific manga of recent years, thanks to the talent of an author who has made the comic and romantic component his trademark. It will be a pleasure, therefore, to be able to know him live at the next edition of COMICON 2020 thanks to the editor Star Comics.

With over 10 million copies sold, the jewel of Aka Akasaka has enjoyed considerable success thanks to a hilarious animated adaptation. And speaking of the television transposition, did you know that a second season of Kaguya-sama: Love is War is expected in 2020?

In any case, with a surprise release to pay homage to this splendid Valentine's day, the Italian publisher has gladly announced the participation of sensei at COMICON, in this case on days 1, 2 and 3 May. Currently, there is no detailed program available, but Star Comics has promised to reveal more information soon.

If you were not aware of the work, the plot narrates the hilarious love adventures between the president of the student council of the Shuiichin Academy, Miyuki Shirogane, and his deputy, Kaguya Shinomiya. Both are secretly in love with each other, but no one is going to declare themselves and, therefore, they will use funny tricks to force each other to confess their feelings.

