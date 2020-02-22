It's not the first time !: nam Falling in love ’adds scandals of death, narco and prostitution

Share it:

The program ‘Falling in love’, transmitted by the signal of Aztec TV, quickly became a public favorite since its appearance in October 2016.

Mexican viewers have created controversies around this reality dating show to find a partner: While some seem like a new format, others resent how over-acted it can be and the reproduction it makes of stereotypes about romantic love.

The program has unfortunately stood out in recent dates due to the murder against two of its participants: a ‘loving’ early Sunday and a ‘flechas’ last May.

It should be noted that within the dynamics of ‘Falling in love’ the 'loving ’ It is the people who actively participate in the program and who hope to find love there.

For their part, the ‘Arrowed’ They are the people who come to the reality show in search of an opportunity to conquer the heart of one of the ‘lovers’.

Problems with La Unión de Tepito

The dawn of this Sunday was killed in the streets of Coyoacán el amoroso Brian del Prado Medel, presumably for having had problems with leaders of the criminal group La Unión de Tepito.

According to the journalist Carlos Jiménez, Brian del Prado Medel He was shot dead by a hitman while traveling in the company of a young woman aboard his truck.

Apparently, the conflict of Brian del Prado Medel arose because he maintained a relationship with Roberto Moyado Esparza's partner ‘El Betito’, as well as with who was a partner of David García Ramírez ‘The Pistachio’.

So far the authorities have not found those responsible for the crime, in addition, there is also no official information confirming the alleged conflicts of the youth with members of the dangerous group linked to drug trafficking and extortion crimes in Mexico City.

Murder

Last May ‘Falling in love’ became a trend in social networks when the murder of Nataly Michel Rodríguez, who was found dead on the floor of her apartment in the mayor of Venustiano Carranza.

According to reports about the tragic event, shouts and a fight inside the house were heard hours before his death.

Nataly Michel Rodríguez, who was ‘flechas’ in ‘Falling in love’, had marks on the neck and face darkened, so it was determined that he was strangled.

The research folder of the Attorney General's Office of Mexico City (PGJ-CDMX) established the hypothesis that the woman knew the person who killed her, because no signs were found that the door had been forced or signs of theft.

A prostitution network?

‘Falling in love’ was in the sights of all when one of his ‘Loving’, identified as Christian Sánchez, he said in an interview with TV Notes that the contestants are forced to be part of a sexual catalog

According to the statements of Christian Sánchez, if women did not accept to enter that network they were fired from the broadcast.

The popularity of the contestants allegedly determined their position in the prostitution network, because they could get to collect from 20 thousand to 100 thousand Mexican pesos.

With information from Infobae

