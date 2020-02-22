"It's not the end we would have wanted," they filter audios from the OV7 in a 90sPop Tour concert

Share it:

Although the pop group OV7 yes he was part of the last concerts of the 90s Pop Tour, its members lamented that said tour did not will finish in the best way.

She was the host of the “Hoy” program, Andrea Legarreta who spread one of the most intimate moments of the members of OV7, where you can see Lidia Ávila already Ari Borovoy crying over the internal conflicts that arose, which caused Borovoy be booed.

Legarreta she obtained this information because she was in the backstage to support her husband Erik Rubin, who also participated in this tour.

“I could be in the 90s backstage where they were all and I accompanying Erik, then I wanted to capture the memory and suddenly start talking Ari”, Explained Andrea, who also managed to capture the moment when OV7 They started to talk.

In this video you can see Lidia Ávila saying: “it is clearly not the end that we would have wanted OV7. The only ones we know the true story It's us five, I ask for respect, love …

Only we know that this link between us is unique, not even our husbands, nobody understands it and that is why it is so difficult and so complicated but I think that the love between the five of us and between the mulattos speaks more than anything ”.

In addition, the singer added that it was the most difficult concert they have had, “however, with the love and respect that I have for all of them, nobody here he loves you like us, ”He told Ari Borovoy.

