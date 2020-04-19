it's not just a thriller with programmers, it's a series about the reality of the universe and the limits of computing

Share it:

If I wanted to convince someone to give the best series so far this year – It is not a riddle, you have already seen the photo and read the headline, in my opinion it is the Garland series for Hulu that is broadcast on HBO – I would put two reasons on the table.

The first is that it is a well-made thriller with a large technology corporation, a bolder than vulnerable protagonist, evildoers from a traumatic past and a background of computer industrial espionage. Not the best argument: friends and acquaintances from networks insist that it is slow and, for those who are looking for a pure thriller, it is pretentious.





Devs is brilliant because they are key points in the argument if we are free, if there is determinism, if there is a multiverse or if the quantum computer can simulate the whole of reality, its past and its future

Without the second reason, one would be cornered in the debate. Rather, I wouldn't be here writing about Devs. Where he has managed to catch me is in his ability to superimpose a layer with the physical theories that explain the universe, the limits of computing, and free will.

They are not decorations to reinforce that the characters are computer scientistsDevs is brilliant because they are key points in the argument: if we are free, if there is determinism, if there is a multiverse or if a quantum computer can simulate the whole of reality, its past and its future. Both the morals and the evolution of the characters depend on their position in these debates. It is in episodes 7 and 8, the last two, when the series is solving a position in them that will end in the end.

In this piece I collect incompletely some of the different theories and debates that Devs raises. Sometimes I anticipate elements of several episodes and speak of the end. So yes, it is an article with spoilers, warned remain. I also tell you, if you are not going to watch the series, the debates themselves are very enjoyable.

Determinism and the Laplace Devil

The universe is deterministic. It is pagan, neutral and governed only by the laws of physics.

Forest is the great entrepreneur in the series, the creator of the Amaya corporation. We soon realize the veneration it arouses. As another character later in the series will say, the problem with the founders of great tech is that they create messiahs. It is in the fantastic scene with Sergei shivering, when he leaves the building on his first day after promotion, when we realize how far.

'The universe is deterministic. It is pagan, neutral and governed only by the laws of physics (…) An effect is always the result of a previous cause (..) life, despite its apparent chaos, advances on rails' This last metaphor that will be repeated throughout the series reflects Forest's interpretation of the universe and reality.

It is not trivial, from that point of view he built Devs and he built a moral system that from the outside appears as inhuman. Free will is an illusion because 'we don't see the rails' and we don't doubt our subjective state. Following his reasoning, Sergei was not guilty of being a spy: there is a thread of causes (here Forest spins fine, there are biological ones, there are environmental and educational reasons) that ended in the betrayal of the programmer. Sergei is not guilty, as Forest would not be guilty of some key fact in his past.

If the demon knew the position and speed of the universe's particles of matter and understood all the forces they are subjected to, he could calculate their position and speed at any time in the past or future. It is Laplace's demon conjecture and it is just what Devs turns out to be when we begin to understand her in subsequent episodes.

It is very well explained by Fran Copenhagen in this piece in Zenda, which also includes the debate that would come later with Einstein and a key aspect in the debate in the series. It happens in episode five in the flashback that Garland introduces, when Forest signs Katie, his ally and later lover, in college. The teacher discusses quantum superposition (they can be in two places at once) and presents Bohr's Copenhagen interpretation: it is the measurement that affects the system.

There are two key names in the discussion between the teacher and Katie: Penrose (which is not taken into account in the series) and Everett … but that leads us to another debate. The important thing so far is that Forest and therefore the Devs project is deterministic in the sense of the Laplace demon supported by the de Broglie-Bohm theory, an interpretation of deterministic quantum mechanics, with hidden and non-local variables commented here by César Tomé. Its corollary: if we manage to have all the information about the current universe and the causes, we could know everything about the past and the future.

And that is what Devs' quantum computer achieves, but in principle with a lot of noise: nothing is heard, the images are blurred … the screenwriter achieves the effect of stamping the magnitude of the achievement when we see the programmers attend the crucifixion of Jesus of Nazareth on Golgotha. We do not see it clearly, we do not hear it, but it is there: Devs has managed with a lot of current information and a quantum computer to go back to being able to see – or rather, simulate – the past in almost 2000 years.

Everett's multiverse vs. Forest's only universe

In the theory that embraces that everything is determined, he could not have done anything to save her, he is not responsible or guilty nor was there any other possibility in the universe other than the death of his daughter

The episodes pass and we learn more about the past and Forest's motivations. The company is not called Amaya and it has a giant statue of a girl by chance. Amaya was Forest's daughter, dead (aged six, five? Hard to guess) in a car accident.

Our physics and computer genius has a very difficult relationship with trauma. It is dedicated to recreate, to see again (ultimately to simulate on a computer) the past with the girl. Furthermore, if the theory that embraces that everything is determined is true, he could not have done anything to save her, he is not responsible or guilty, nor was there any other possibility in the universe other than the death of his daughter. From this point of view, Forest is very little open to other theories of strong free will … or Everett's multiverse.

We return to episode five, Katie in class in front of the teacher (invited to the provocation) classifies the interpretation of Von Neumann-Wigner as "bullshit": it is human consciousness that would cause the quantum superposition. 'Is she a fucking whore?' It doesn't make sense to Katie, but it does Everett's multiverseIf the particles exist simultaneously in all the places where they can be and simultaneously adopt all their possible states, there is no reason to think that the large-scale matter (which is ultimately made of those particles) is not also in all parts simultaneously and simultaneously adopting all its possible configurations.

In quantum superposition the entire universe changes according to Everett. It is divided 'as if it were the trunk and branches of an infinite tree' explains the teacher. In that tree there are all possible worlds. It follows that everything that can happen, all futures and all pasts, really happens. For each death there is a universe in which the person is still alive, for each coin toss there is a universe in which heads come out and in another cross and within that new temporal thread infinite new universes are derived that unfold

"He is deterministic and supported by mathematics," says Katie defending a theory that goes against what she believes and what she needs to believe, but still this the tab. In the scene leaving the university we attended a key narrative resource in the series: there are several Katies, each taking a slightly different path from the other, as if each one were to derive a different universe. Does it reflect a belief or does the series begin to take sides with Everett's multiverse?

In Devs development there is a key character, Lindon. Very young programmer, brilliant genius delivered to the only intellectual challenge that seems to match him, to build the machine capable of perfectly simulating the past and the future (something that they are forbidden although Katie and Forest do). In episode four he gives the measure of his genius and his boldness, change in Devs the algorithms that followed Forest's model (remember, only one deterministic universe) for Everett's. Suddenly we went from hearing noise to listening to Aramaic, to Jesus of Nazareth speaking.

They are all exultant, Lindon has solved the big bottleneck of the project by changing to a theory that is also deterministic … but Forest does not accept the multiverse, if it is correct there are other universes in which he is with his daughter and he lives in one without her . Furious, calling Lindon's achievement a "magic trick," he does not accept a determinism that "everything that can happen has happened and will happen." The Jesus that Lindon has simulated "is not the Jesus of our history but of another and every time the system is turned on, a different one will appear." In a decision that shows his cold cruelty, Forest dismisses Lindon, who is devastated.

But let's remember that the multiverse had another friend within Devs, Katie. Forest argues before her: the difference of the simulated could be one hair more in Jesus, but also that it is from a universe in which the Pope converts to Islam or Cambodia was the first country to reach the Moon. If it is not the same Jesus it is not the same Amaya. Katie teaches her what results from applying Lindon's model not only to sound but also to image: there is her perfectly recreated daughter. Perhaps she is an Amaya with a hair difference from the original, but Forest breaks and something may be changing in her rejection of the multiverse.

Quantum suicide

It is an act of faith, if there are many universes there will be some in which it falls and others in which it does not. Katie is proposing a "quantum suicide"

Lyndon will not accept her dismissal. Despite warnings from Devs' most veteran programmer, Stewart (who in turn will play a key role in later episodes), visits Katie to ask to intercede for him. The young man played by a magnificent Cailee Spaeny will be exposed to a challenge in which he will have to demonstrate that he really bets on the theory of the multiverse.

Katie joins Forest's ungodliness. After all if the universe is deterministic, there is no fault, it seems to be derived from the morality they adopt. In a prey before a railing that separates them from a fall of about a hundred meters, Katie invites him to jump it, get on the edge of balance without holding on and wait to see what happens. Whether you stand or fall will depend on the quantum variations in air around you.

It is an act of faith, if there are many universes there will be some in which it falls and others in which it does not. Katie is proposing a "quantum suicide", something that was explained at the time by Santiago Campillo. Everything follows Everett's theories, if there is a quantum superposition there is a macroscopic one and Lindon will die in some universes but not in others, and will only be conscious in the latter.

The luck of our young and beautiful programmer is cast. Devs's plot continues with a dead Lyndon, but at the same time it gives us two winks: one is the use of the narrative of the various paths with overlays of the actor when he is going to fall. Another seems definitive, at the beginning of the episode we see the car that takes them to the dam and then to Lyndon, only and I live below and not above. That beginning is the other universe, one in which Lyndon survives but is left alone.

The possibility of free will

It is episode seven and the series seems to take sides with a deterministic multiverse. However, Katie and Forest do not have them all with them: Devs works to predict the future up to a point, where Lily enters the building, talks to Forest and ends up pointing a gun at him.

As in this article we have ignored the "plot thriller" we have spoken little about the true protagonist of the series, Lily Chan and her struggle to clarify the murder of her boyfriend, later to understand her identity and finally to confront Amaya and your owner. Bold and brave, Lily overcomes the confrontation with the unscrupulous chief of security, Kenton, aided by her ex-boyfriend and a character who seemed only to provide moments of rest.

But Lily's big test will be one that Devs programmers failed to pass. Stewart projects the future (or rather simulates or recreates) themselves into the room in about five seconds. Each one repeated exactly what appeared on the screen. Couldn't they avoid it? Under the deterministic view and the hypothesis that Devs works, then no, they could not. But it is a strange paradox, that of knowing the future and not being able to change it.

We are leaving at the end of the series, Lily has seen her immediate future: she will take Forest at gunpoint in the capsule inside the Devs building, will kill the boss and then die by falling in an act in which Stewart is involved.

Here we have sometimes commented on the efforts of science to study free will or debated whether it is possible for a machine to have it, the pieces by Sánchez-Migallón are also highly recommended on his blog.

In fact, we could go back to Spinoza's reflections (in this biography they explain his ideas on the subject well), always associated with the denial of free will, when he had a somewhat more ambiguous and not so emphatic position. Perhaps the most interesting thinker who has attempted to reconcile materialism / determinism with human freedom has been Daniel C. Dennet (here a summary of his position), but the series does not follow its postulates.

The case is that the series borders on mysticism at times (as I mentioned above, this article has spoilers). Lily as Eve in the Garden of Eden rebels against the determined, goes off the rails and makes a moral and unexpected decision: not accepting determinism she doesn't want to be an assassin, somehow disobeys. However Stewart will redirect the situation, perhaps he had seen everything, perhaps frightened at the possibility that everything in Devs would be ruined? Or is it, as he says, to end what Devs had become without caring about killing Lily?

Stewart has already accused Forest: Devs finally worked because it adapted to the real universe (Lyndon did) and not to its founder's limited obsessions. Furthermore, the power to decide the future should be denied to those who do not know the past. Do you know who Marco Antonio was? The question. I could read this piece by Rodrigo Alonso and its ending, "Faced with his refusal to reach a reasonable agreement with his enemies, Antonio and Cleopatra opted for suicide as the most honorable way out"

If reality can be simulated, then we live within a simulation

Bostrom's simulation argument: if we have enough computing power to simulate reality, then chances are we are in a simulation

There is a big mess in this piece, I admit it. Let me go back a little bit, to episode seven where Stewart watches with his companions observing the Earth a billion years ago. They have made Devs work perfectly. Another programmer gets a bad feeling and Stewart draws the conclusions that are derived from what they have achieved.

Until that achievement, they thought they are working on a simulation from reality, but now the tables have turned. What they see is reality, concludes Stewart, it is not a simulation, therefore "the box contains everything", also all of them. "And inside the box there is another box, ad ininitum, ad nauseam." Stewart is articulating the simulation hypothesis.

In this excellent piece, Sánchez-Migallón discusses the topic "How to know that we don't live in a computer simulation … if we can know it" and explains the Bostrom simulation argument: If we have enough computing power to simulate reality, then most likely we are in a simulation. In fact we could create many and within them there must also be other simulations. The more simulations there are, the more likely we are to live in one of them.

Stewart reaches that conclusion without making it explicit, Devs is a perfect simulation of a materialistic and deterministic reality, ergo is reality, ergo it seems impossible that we do not live ourselves within a simulation. Furthermore, as it has been built upon discovering that Everett's theory of the multiverse, then the nihilism to which the programmer embraces seems doubly justified: it is not that there are infinite universes with all possible scenarios, it is that also in these "realities" there are infinite simulations. Everything we do, decide, feel and do nothing matters. Ad infinitum and ad nauseam (in Latin I'm afraid it remains redundant, Stewart)

In the end of the series Garland seems to bet to take the counter to what seemed the reality base to which the series pays. Lily apparently achieves an act of free will that could not be calculated, although we can also read the moment as a programming error that is then redirected.

The fact is that both she and Forest end up being part of a simulation within Devs, by being "computerized" with the consciousness they had at the time of their death they will live a life like no other: knowing that they are in a simulation and that, As there are multiverses, they will have terrible lives and other wonderful ones. Lives with Amaya or lives with the dead daughter and guilt.

Fitting in with Forest's speech during the series, he twice assures other characters "everything will be all right." His death and his jump to simulation in a better life are part of his initial plan. "Do you think others understand what we do here?" he comes to ask Katie. For him to succeed is to end up in a simulation where he is in the past, before Katie's death and in which that will never happen. Or, accepting the multiverse, in a simulation in which death did not occur, he did not create Devs and the future will never be predicted on a quantum computer.

It is an apocalyptic religious cult: religion and Ex-Machina

"Forest, do you know what messiahs are? They are false prophets" is what Lily says to the protagonist guru just before rebelling against determinism. Later, in the simulated universe in which both end, you will recognize that your idea was not to create "Devs" but "Deus". The quantum computer will contain reality, the past and the future, it will be omniscient and capable of similar infinite lives in which everything is determined. Forest would have created God.

The series is riddled with religious references. The obsession with recreating Jesus, the choir music before the death of the protagonists, the role of Lyli who disobeys God by eating the forbidden fruit and choosing the freedom to sin versus continue on the rails. Although by her name she could also be Lilith, the first woman of Adam in Jewish mythology.

There is also a marked line of continuity with its phenomenal Ex Machina: the technological creator as god, Adam and Eve in paradise, disobedience and freedom. Even the play on words invites to connect both works, Deus ex machina.

It is not difficult to see the Amaya company or at least Devs' inner circle as a messianic-apocalyptic cult as well. Her deviant morale – as Stewart ends up baffling Katie after murdering, "Don't blame me, I was determined" – her vision of an end to reality as we know it, the cult of the leader.

A memory of Penrose

Penrose's theories are not taken into account and it is reasonable, they would be a problem for the plot. In the first episode of our podcast on artificial intelligence we managed to start with Ramón López de Mántaras (director of the Artificial Intelligence Research Institute and one of the great experts and pioneers of AI in Spain) and in the conversation I presented him with Penrose's theory , that from quantum physics infers that human consciousness is not computable and therefore there will never be strong artificial intelligence.

Mantarás dropped that well, that "The new mind of the emperor" (the book that I brought up and that fascinated me in my youth with a beautiful explanation of Gödel's theorem, is on Amazon) was "very difficult to understand well" (Here I do not know whether to conclude if there was a time when I became very clever or that I better not freak out with the books that are for the elderly). The fact is that in Devs they have Penrose in front of them and at no time do they discuss it.

Nothing happens, it is a series and not a high school class. The comments I have read from physicists regarding the freedom with which Garland infers conclusions from the theories that appear in the series do not praise it as rigorous either. Science fiction does not have to be, excuse the obvious, it has to be consistent in the rules that each work gives itself. Whoever wants realistic science fiction is very free to create or choose it. Others believe that it is a very hard corset to wear every day, in every work.

The point is that once we get into all these discussions about the universe, determinism, physics or computability, it is easy to forget that we cannot conceive today of storing all the information in the universe and the causes that govern it.. That it is very likely that we will never get artificial intelligence and that we will not be able to predict the future of a universe that, although deterministic, will always seem to us full of free will and randomness. Forest will not be able to program God.

Cover image: Remiwalker