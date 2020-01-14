“It's my private life!”: Lucía Méndez will not allow them to use her name in “Luis Miguel La Serie”

Share it:

The actress Lucia Mendez He made it clear that he will not give his authorization to use his name in the second season of the Serie from Luis Miguel, with whom he had a fleeting romance.

During the launch of its new perfume, the actress He said that so far he does not know if the production of the series will use his name or not, however, he will not give his authorization, as it was an episode of his private life.

"I have no idea if I will go out or not, but I definitely do not authorize it because it is my private life and if I ever said something about Micky it was because it was nice, but in fact I already feel lazy to talk about it," he said.

Although he did not mention with whom, Lucia Mendez He revealed that this year a courtship ended, so he suffered from love sickness for a few months.

“I was half sad, half wave, but life is not like that and you have to finish things and finish them and now, I finished it because I did not like certain things,” said the actress.

Regarding his courtship with the actor Eduardo Yáñez, Mendez He preferred not to talk about the subject, because "he denies everything, Eduardo denies everything, so I'm not interested in talking about that subject."

With information from Ventaneando

