"It's like an annoying fly"

While we await the return of Shawn Michaels in the WWE, we report a new interview with Sonya Deville, engaged in a challenge against Mandy Rose, in which he declares himself certain of victory against his rival.

The wrestler answered questions from reporters of Comicbook.com, in particular the comments regarding the latest clash between the two, when Sonya decided to cut the hair of Mandy Rose, now defeated: "I don't think what I did was torture. I take it as revenge. Mandy is like an annoying fly that you can't crush. I thought that after the last match and the haircut, she was now ready to give up and instead she wasn't, she still wants to fight. She surprised me a lot last week, because she gave me a hard time, so I think I have to defeat her once and for all. So if she wants to be beaten by me for a third time, who am I to stop her? Maybe we could do it during SummerSlam".

Sonya Deville she is very confident and in a subsequent comment she explains that she wants to organize a special match against Mandy Rose, due to the importance of their challenge. We are sure that in the coming weeks we will find out who will be the winner between the two, in the meantime we recommend this comment by Byron Saxton of the WWE, in which he explains the reasons that led him to become a wrestling commentator.